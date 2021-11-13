News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Town give backing to Big Hoot art trail being held next summer

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:06 AM November 13, 2021
Ipswich Town's Hayden Coulson with Claire Jennings and Simon Ward, of St Elizabeth Hospice with A Hoot to Suffolk

Ipswich Town's Hayden Coulson with Claire Jennings and Simon Ward, of St Elizabeth Hospice, with A Hoot to Suffolk - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Ipswich Town have given their backing to the Big Hoot art trail that is set to take over Ipswich in the new year.

Blues defender Hayden Coulson posed with 'A Hoot to Suffolk' — one of 40 decorated owls that will be placed around the town next year — to commemorate the sponsorship of St Elizabeth Hospice's campaign.

A Hoot to Suffolk will be placed in the fanzone outside Portman Road ahead of Town's game with Oxford United this afternoon.

The Big Hoot will be the third art trail by St Elizabeth Hospice held in Ipswich, with Pigs Gone Wild in 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade three years later both raising vital funds for the charity.

The owls, developed in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art, are set to be placed throughout Ipswich next summer.

Dan Palfrey, public relations manager at Ipswich Town, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting the Big Hoot 2022. The football club is a big part of the town, and we’re very much looking forward to being part of the trail which is big date in the calendar for the local community."

