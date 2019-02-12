Ipswich Town badge comes loose again at Portman Road ground
PUBLISHED: 17:54 19 February 2019
Archant
The Ipswich Town badge fixed to the side of the club’s Portman Road stadium has come loose again, and is flapping in the wind.
Staff are aware of the issue, which is affecting a metal panel at the bottom of a large sign, located at the top of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand.
Bosses say they are monitoring the situation, adding that it will be fixed as soon as possible.
The badge does not stand above a public footpath – but is above the gated area currently used as a loading bay for nearby Office Outlet and Better Gym.
News of the panel coming loose again comes the day after Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service took part in a pre-planned training exercise which saw firefighters look at the badge.
Two engines were seen outside the stadium yesterday afternoon, and one vehicle – which had lifting equipment – was used to hoist firefighters closer to the badge, which appeared to be damaged.