Ipswich Town badge comes loose again at Portman Road ground

The fire brigade was called to the Portman Road football ground. Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

The Ipswich Town badge fixed to the side of the club’s Portman Road stadium has come loose again, and is flapping in the wind.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service say they took part in a pre-planned training exercise at the Portman Road ground on Monday afternoon Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service say they took part in a pre-planned training exercise at the Portman Road ground on Monday afternoon Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD

Staff are aware of the issue, which is affecting a metal panel at the bottom of a large sign, located at the top of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand.

Bosses say they are monitoring the situation, adding that it will be fixed as soon as possible.

The badge does not stand above a public footpath – but is above the gated area currently used as a loading bay for nearby Office Outlet and Better Gym.

News of the panel coming loose again comes the day after Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service took part in a pre-planned training exercise which saw firefighters look at the badge.

Two engines were seen outside the stadium yesterday afternoon, and one vehicle – which had lifting equipment – was used to hoist firefighters closer to the badge, which appeared to be damaged.