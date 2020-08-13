Ipswich Town Ladies star juggles football and studies to score 3 top A-levels

Blue Wilson plays for Ipswich Town Ladies first team alongside her studies at St Joseph's College. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

She is a top player for Ipswich Town Ladies’ first team - but Blue Wilson has proved her talent on and off the pitch after achieving two A*s and an A at A-level.

Blue Wilson at her home in Sheringham, north Norfolk, with her A-level results. Picture: BLUE WILSON Blue Wilson at her home in Sheringham, north Norfolk, with her A-level results. Picture: BLUE WILSON

The 18-year-old has spent the past year juggling her demanding football schedule alongside her studies at St Joseph’s College, Ipswich.

On Thursday, she was thrilled to find out she had got an A* in Business, A in Maths and A* in Psychology – all while commuting weekly to her home in Sheringham, north Norfolk.

“I love football and you have to just find a way to make it work because education is also really important,” Blue said.

“Moving to Ipswich to play football was part of that and now I want to get a job in accountancy too.”

The young star has been living with a host family during the week in Ipswich, then getting the train home to Sheringham on Friday evenings after football training - before coming back for games on Sundays.

Unlike many of her classmates, Blue doesn’t want to take the route of going to university - but instead wants to focus on starting a career in accountancy while developing her footballing skills.

She has big plans for this upcoming year in all areas of her life and, though football isn’t everything, it is the main focus at the moment.

“My main goal in football this year is to have a big season, get us promoted and compete in a higher league,” she said.

“I also work with England and we have the Euros and World Cup qualifiers coming up so this year is going to be big.”

Her time at St Joseph’s College was short but sweet and the teenager said the sixth form was the perfect balance for her.

A spokesman for the school said: “Juggling an extremely demanding training schedule for Ipswich Town Ladies first team and frequent attendance at St George’s Park for England Under-18 Ladies, Blue approaches all aspects of her life with incredible determination.

“She has shown just how far a St Joseph’s College student can be encouraged to truly be their best.

“We are so immensely proud of Blue’s achievements and look forward to seeing her continue to excel as an alumna of the college.”