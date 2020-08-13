E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town Ladies star juggles football and studies to score 3 top A-levels

PUBLISHED: 19:01 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:26 13 August 2020

Blue Wilson plays for Ipswich Town Ladies first team alongside her studies at St Joseph's College. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Blue Wilson plays for Ipswich Town Ladies first team alongside her studies at St Joseph's College. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

She is a top player for Ipswich Town Ladies’ first team - but Blue Wilson has proved her talent on and off the pitch after achieving two A*s and an A at A-level.

Blue Wilson at her home in Sheringham, north Norfolk, with her A-level results. Picture: BLUE WILSONBlue Wilson at her home in Sheringham, north Norfolk, with her A-level results. Picture: BLUE WILSON

The 18-year-old has spent the past year juggling her demanding football schedule alongside her studies at St Joseph’s College, Ipswich.

On Thursday, she was thrilled to find out she had got an A* in Business, A in Maths and A* in Psychology – all while commuting weekly to her home in Sheringham, north Norfolk.

“I love football and you have to just find a way to make it work because education is also really important,” Blue said.

“Moving to Ipswich to play football was part of that and now I want to get a job in accountancy too.”

The young star has been living with a host family during the week in Ipswich, then getting the train home to Sheringham on Friday evenings after football training - before coming back for games on Sundays.

You may also want to watch:

Unlike many of her classmates, Blue doesn’t want to take the route of going to university - but instead wants to focus on starting a career in accountancy while developing her footballing skills.

She has big plans for this upcoming year in all areas of her life and, though football isn’t everything, it is the main focus at the moment.

“My main goal in football this year is to have a big season, get us promoted and compete in a higher league,” she said.

“I also work with England and we have the Euros and World Cup qualifiers coming up so this year is going to be big.”

Her time at St Joseph’s College was short but sweet and the teenager said the sixth form was the perfect balance for her.

A spokesman for the school said: “Juggling an extremely demanding training schedule for Ipswich Town Ladies first team and frequent attendance at St George’s Park for England Under-18 Ladies, Blue approaches all aspects of her life with incredible determination.

“She has shown just how far a St Joseph’s College student can be encouraged to truly be their best.

“We are so immensely proud of Blue’s achievements and look forward to seeing her continue to excel as an alumna of the college.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy, 15, taken to hospital after fight in Ipswich park

Police were called to Cherry Lane Park in Ipswich on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist requires hospital treatment after suffering Doberman bite

A man has needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Review: Hank’s Dirty - ‘The perfect hangover food’

Dirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

Ipswich Town Ladies star juggles football and studies to score 3 top A-levels

Blue Wilson plays for Ipswich Town Ladies first team alongside her studies at St Joseph's College. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New cleaners recruited as Greater Anglia steps up safety on its trains

A cleaner using one of Greater Anglia's new Pacvac machines. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA