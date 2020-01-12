E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Town fans donate boots to African schoolchildren at Accrington clash

PUBLISHED: 14:10 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 12 January 2020

The Boots2Africa team at their last visit to Portman Road in 2019, surrounded by the dozens of pairs of boots fans donated to their cause Picture: IAIN FINCH

Archant

Town fans donated more than 70 pairs of boots of African schoolchildren at the team's 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley yesterday.

Boots2Africa, a Colchester-based charity which began collecting kit in 2017, arrived on Saturday for their ninth visit to Portman Road, leaving with 72 pairs of boots to send to children across Africa that would otherwise have to risk disease, infection and snake bites by playing barefoot.

In total, Town fans have donated almost 600 pairs of boots and hundreds of items of kit.

Founder of Boots2Africa Iain Finch said: "Last week we passed 14,000 boots donated and were also over 35,000 items of kit.

"95% of this has been shipped to sports academies, schools and community organisations in 18 countries.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved at Boots2Africa and it's thanks to both the professional and grassroots clubs like Ipswich Town and many clubs around Suffolk who got behind us in 2017.

"From our eight previous match day events, Town fans have made a very significant contribution with of over 500 pairs of boots donated.

"That in turn that has inspired many others in the local grassroots football community to get in touch and do the same."

Since expanding their work in 2019, they also send boots to children in Tibet.

- Town fans can donate boots and kit to Boots2Africa at every home match at the ITFC Heritage stand in the fanzone beer tent.

