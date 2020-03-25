E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed after Ipswich town centre burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 25 March 2020

Robert Wilson, 35, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, has been jailed following a burglary at the Boots store in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Robert Wilson, 35, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, has been jailed following a burglary at the Boots store in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have insisted a lockdown will not stop them tackling crime after a man was jailed for stealing from a Boots store in Ipswich.

The burglary happened at the store in Tavern Street shortly before 6pm on Sunday, March 22, when entry was forced via a window.

An undisclosed amount of fragrance bottles was stolen, before a man handling the goods was pursued through the town centre and arrested by officers from the Ipswich Central Neighbourhood Team.

After being questioned and charged at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, 35-year-old Robert Wilson, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 24.

Magistrates sentenced Wilson to 28 weeks in prison for burglary and criminal damage offences relating to a broken window at a residential property in Northgate Street the same evening.

He was also sentenced to 12 weeks for separate shoplifting offences between December 2019 and February 2020 in Norwich and ordered to pay £100 compensation costs.

Inspector Vicky McParland, from the Ipswich Central Team, said: “Town centre officers on patrol quickly detained this offender so to see Wilson receive this custodial sentence is very satisfying.

“We continue to work with shops and CCTV in order to reduce the number of offences occurring in our town centre and in the current COVID-19 lockdown, the police are still very much tackling criminality as usual.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Ipswich street rangers stop patrols amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Central Town Centre Rangers play a vital role in the area. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Ipswich street rangers stop patrols amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Central Town Centre Rangers play a vital role in the area. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

Seasonal workers hand weeding carrots at James Foskett Farms at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge Picture: JAMES FOSKETT

Shepherds shock: Have ewe seen these sheep?

Stock image of sheep. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

NHS manager sends positive message as he praises staff during coronavirus crisis

An NHS manager from Suffolk has praised staff in the healthcare service as he called on the public to heed government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA WIRE

Man jailed after Ipswich town centre burglary

Robert Wilson, 35, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, has been jailed following a burglary at the Boots store in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24