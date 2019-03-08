Ipswich council car park to offer free Sunday parking this summer

The Crown Car Park opened in July 2018, but the additional 500 parking spaces in Ipswich town centre have not been reflected in an increase in turnover for local businesses Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

Free weekend parking is to be offered at Ipswich's Crown Car Park in a bid to boost town centre footfall during a challenging time for the town's retail sector.

Family bays and electric car charging points are available at Crown Car Park Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Family bays and electric car charging points are available at Crown Car Park Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

However there are mixed views from businesses on whether the move will work, with some saying it will help while others say it has come too late.

The offer of three hours of free parking every Sunday from June 23 to September 1 at the facility behind Crown Pools, in Claude Street, comes after retailers have complained about a lack of footfall in the town centre.

Those behind the move at the multi-storey, which also has a £1 per hour short stay offer, say it is designed to encourage visitors to see the town's attractions, including the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk trail this summer.

Councillor Sarah Barber, whose portfolio covers the town centre, said: "We are introducing a special offer at Crown Car Park to encourage people into the town centre.

IBC councillor Sarah Barber has launched the new parking offer at Crown car park to encourage more people to Ipswich town centre Picture: GREGG BROWN IBC councillor Sarah Barber has launched the new parking offer at Crown car park to encourage more people to Ipswich town centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

"The first three hours parking on Sundays during the summer will be absolutely free.

"This means people can come in, do some shopping, have a coffee or a meal, head to the museum or mansion, follow the exciting Elmer trail or simply have a stroll while keeping extra money in their pockets."

The move was welcomed by Paul Grant of the Press Start Gaming Lounge in Princes Street.

Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Mr Grant said: "The summer holiday is when we'll do a lot more business, so this is great news.

"We host an autism-friendly day every other Sunday and the parents are always telling us that parking is killing them, so that will be a big help."

However Heidi Longman, owner of Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, said: "It really should be every Sunday.

"At the moment our Monday takings can be more than our Sunday takings. Everyone's already back at work on a Monday, that isn't right.

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, wants to see a new approach to the high street Picture: ARCHANT Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, wants to see a new approach to the high street Picture: ARCHANT

"We have been in Tavern Street for over 10 years, why has it taken them this long to do something about this?"

A number of shops have recently announced their closure in Ipswich, including jewellers Rily and Riley, stationary shop Ohh Deer and camping stores Cotswolds Outdoor and Trespass.

Speaking to this paper earlier this month, Ipswich Central chief executive Paul Clement called for a "new approach" to the nation's high street as declining footfall and online shopping habits squeeze traditional retailers.