Vote now - Which of these key improvements to Ipswich do you want to see?

The slip-road beside the Waterfront could be closed to traffic. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich town centre could be transformed by 12 key improvements over the next decade - if the borough can find the money to carry out the work.

It has identified the projects it would like to progress. Some are already in the pipeline as part of a £3m programme - but others will rely on support from developers or the town's Ipswich Central Business Improvement District company.

Top of the list is the redevelopment of Arras Square which was chosen as the number one project for the town in two local polls - run by the Ipswich Star and the council.

That will be followed by improvements to Major's Corner, to the Princes Street bridge outside the railway station and Lloyds Avenue.

However other improvements are also identified in the borough's Public Realm Strategy document that is due to be discussed by its executive next week.

Could the St Peter Port site be transformed into a public open area? Picture: PAUL GEATER Could the St Peter Port site be transformed into a public open area? Picture: PAUL GEATER

These include improvements in the Waterfront area - including closing the Bridge Street slip-road and turning it into a pedestrian area, and turning the St Peter's Port area into a public open space until its owners come up with a proposal to full redevelop the site.

Ultimately the council wants to see Westgate Street, Tavern Street, and Carr Street re-paved in a similar style to the Cornhill. This would be done in stages, starting with Tavern Street.

Ipswich council portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones said the document was intended as guidance - and accepted it was unlikely all the schemes would be completed.

She said: "We know there is always things that can be done to improve the town centre and this is outlining those which we think should be considered. However there is not the money available to carry out all this work.

Cromwell Square could have fewer permanent car park spaces and more room for events in The Saints area. Picture: PAUL GEATER Cromwell Square could have fewer permanent car park spaces and more room for events in The Saints area. Picture: PAUL GEATER

"But we might be able to get funding from Section 106 agreements with developers to enable some of these projects to go ahead - or get support through the BID."

As well as these 12 projects, there are a further 27 improvements that the council would like to see - including reducing the number of permanent car parking spaces at Cromwell Square to create an events area to be linked with businesses in the Saints area which provides a link between the traditional town centre and the Ipswich Waterfront.

Which schemes are on the list for improvement in Ipswich?

Schemes on the council's wish-list for improvements:

St Peter's Dock (recently completed).

Bridge Street gateway (closure of slip-road).

St Peter's Port area.

Carole Jones said she hoped to get support from developers and businesses to carry out some of the improvements. Picture: GREGG BROWN Carole Jones said she hoped to get support from developers and businesses to carry out some of the improvements. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Westgate/ Tavern/ Carr streets.

Upper Brook Street/ Northgate Street.

Upper Orwell Street streetscape.

Regent Gateway/ Major's Corner(likely to follow Arras Square work).

Princes Street Bridge gateway(likely to follow Arras Square work).

Arras Square/ St Stephens(scheme being prepared).

St Lawrence Centre.

Tower Street and Tower Ramparts east.

Lloyds Avenue(may follow Arras Square work).

Other schemes to follow may include Cromwell Square, St Peter's Street, the Butter Market Street, St Margaret's Green, developing the river path between Princes Street and Bridge Street.