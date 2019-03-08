Gallery
Photo essay:Ipswich in the early hours
PUBLISHED: 19:23 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 18 June 2019
Archant
Ipswich's scenery is constantly changing as it cycles through the day and night. We took an early morning stroll to see what Suffolk's county town looks like in the early hours.
Ipswich always: Fans of Ipswich Town FC inscribed in the side of the Portman Road stadium Picture: ARCHANT
Road closed: Roadworks can often be a source of contention but in the early morning they frustrate no-one Picture: ARCHANT
Pound a bowl: Market sellers set up shop on the Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT
Deflated fun: A funfair sits deflated and empty in the early morning Picture; ARCHANT
Misty depths: The River Orwell reflects the clouds above Picture: ARCHANT
Ticket to ride: Early morning commuters begin to descend on Ipswich Railway Station Picture; ARCHANT
Making preparations: Council workers prepare the town centre for another busy day Picture: ARCHANT
When I'm cleaning: While most have yet to arrive at work, a window cleaner starts his day Picture: ARCHANT
Green light: Only the trees are stirring on an Ipswich road Picture: ARCHANT
These empty streets: Ipswich's high street awaits the first shoppers of the day Picture: ARCHANT