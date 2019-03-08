Heavy Showers

Photo essay:Ipswich in the early hours

PUBLISHED: 19:23 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 18 June 2019

Red sky in the morning: a gentle summer morning breaks over Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Red sky in the morning: a gentle summer morning breaks over Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich's scenery is constantly changing as it cycles through the day and night. We took an early morning stroll to see what Suffolk's county town looks like in the early hours.

Ipswich always: Fans of Ipswich Town FC inscribed in the side of the Portman Road stadium Picture: ARCHANTIpswich always: Fans of Ipswich Town FC inscribed in the side of the Portman Road stadium Picture: ARCHANT

Road closed: Roadworks can often be a source of contention but in the early morning they frustrate no-one Picture: ARCHANTRoad closed: Roadworks can often be a source of contention but in the early morning they frustrate no-one Picture: ARCHANT

Pound a bowl: Market sellers set up shop on the Cornhill Picture: ARCHANTPound a bowl: Market sellers set up shop on the Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

Deflated fun: A funfair sits deflated and empty in the early morning Picture; ARCHANTDeflated fun: A funfair sits deflated and empty in the early morning Picture; ARCHANT

Misty depths: The River Orwell reflects the clouds above Picture: ARCHANTMisty depths: The River Orwell reflects the clouds above Picture: ARCHANT

Ticket to ride: Early morning commuters begin to descend on Ipswich Railway Station Picture; ARCHANTTicket to ride: Early morning commuters begin to descend on Ipswich Railway Station Picture; ARCHANT

Making preparations: Council workers prepare the town centre for another busy day Picture: ARCHANTMaking preparations: Council workers prepare the town centre for another busy day Picture: ARCHANT

When I'm cleaning: While most have yet to arrive at work, a window cleaner starts his day Picture: ARCHANTWhen I'm cleaning: While most have yet to arrive at work, a window cleaner starts his day Picture: ARCHANT

Green light: Only the trees are stirring on an Ipswich road Picture: ARCHANTGreen light: Only the trees are stirring on an Ipswich road Picture: ARCHANT

These empty streets: Ipswich's high street awaits the first shoppers of the day Picture: ARCHANTThese empty streets: Ipswich's high street awaits the first shoppers of the day Picture: ARCHANT

