Two further teenage boys charged after Ipswich town centre incident

The incident took place near the Primark on Westgate Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two further teenagers have been charged following an incident allegedly involving weapons in Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their charges follow the incident around 3.30pm Sunday, March 22, following reports of an altercation involving a group of teenage boys with weapons near Primark in Westgate Street.

The victim, who was 13 at the time, was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance after sustaining a cut to his head.

Five teenagers, all now aged 14, were arrested shortly after the incident and questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

One of the five was charged with affray and with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, and appeared before magistrates on Thursday, May 22.

The boy is next due to appear in court on Monday, June 8.

Two of the other teenagers, who had initially been released on bail, have both been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and affray. Both boys are due to appear before Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, June 11.

Another boy, initially released under investigation, has been served with summons to appear at Ipswich Youth Court on the same day, where he will be charged with possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place and affray.

A fifth teenager arrested at the time faces no further action.