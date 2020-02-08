Gallery

Seven stunning living statues bring smiles to the Cornhill

Did you spot the living statues on Ipswich Cornhill at the weekend? The toy soldier was very popular Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

On Saturday, families in Ipswich got to meet up with historical figures, as living statues entertained crowds on the Cornhill.

Which living statue did you get your photograph taken with? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Which living statue did you get your photograph taken with? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Children posed for photographs with the statues which included King Arthur, Sherlock Holmes, Queen Victoria, a stone angel, a policeman and a toy soldier.

Shoppers were also mesmerised by Stephen the Magician who was showing off some of his best tricks to the crowd.

Kira and Nathan taking a photo with the living statues on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Kira and Nathan taking a photo with the living statues on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A spokeswoman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "The event really went well, we had seven statues in total with one doubling up as two characters.

"Even from when the statues first arrived they immediately attracted a big crowd around them and were bringing smiles to peoples faces.

Did you see the living statues on Ipswich Cornhill? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Did you see the living statues on Ipswich Cornhill? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

"There was something there for everyone to enjoy - even if they were just passing through.

"Queen Victoria was a big character and the toy soldier was very popular with children."

The popular Queen Victoria living statue on the Cornhill Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The popular Queen Victoria living statue on the Cornhill Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The living statue event is the latest free activity organised on the Cornhill since it was redeveloped.

If you are interested in holding an event on the Cornhill you can find out more information on the Ipswich Borough Council website.



