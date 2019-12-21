Live

Saturday night LIVE with police in Ipswich: We join the night time economy team

Police officers will be out on the streets of Ipswich to ensure everyone enjoys a safe on Saturday night Picture: BILL DARNELL

We'll be out with the night time economy team on the streets of Ipswich on Saturday night.

You can follow what's happening on our live feed as police and partners hit the streets of Ipswich to ensure everyone enjoys a safe night.

Police have been using social media in the build up to Christmas to promote the #SuffolkSaferChristmas campaign.

This weekend was expected to be especially busy in the town centre as people celebrate the festive period.

Crime prevention messages have been issued via Twitter and Facebook to encourage everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas with family, friends and colleagues.

We'll be joining the police, borough council officers and Town Pastors, visiting some of the town's most popular nightspots to see how the night time economy team works.

Neighbourhood and Partnership Inspector Becky Kidd-Stanton said: "We're expecting extra people around because it's the Saturday before Christmas.

"We'll be engaging with as many people as possible throughout the evening.

"Some people will have finished work for Christmas and won't be used to drinking very much, but want to keep up with friends. To them we say it's okay to space it out; have a soft drink and make sure you eat before going out.

"We're giving people other practical advice like keeping your mobile phone safe at all times

"This weekend is about having conversations with people; not waiting for someone to step over the line before intervening.

"We want everyone to go home - not cells full of people. However, if people are warned about their behaviour and continue, they can be removed from the town centre or arrested, if necessary.

"Businesses are an integral part of ensuring people have a safe night out.

"This is about early intervention; talking to door supervisors at the start of the evening, and supporting licensed premises.

"It's the last weekend before Christmas and we have to be proactive in our messaging - to say 'think about how you want your night to end, and how you'll look back on it'.