Ipswich Central offers £250,000 security boost

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 3:21 PM October 19, 2021   
Ross and Sims

Alasdair Ross and Kyle Sims are hoping to improve security in the town centre. - Credit: Warren Page/PagePix

Ipswich Central hopes to offer the borough £50,000 to improve CCTV in the town centre as part of a £250,000 improvement to security in the heart of the town.

A package of new measures, developed in conjunction with the council, include investment in more Street Rangers and renewal of the RadioLink system which links them with businesses, CCTV and the police.

Ipswich Central’s new five-year plan also pledges to work with licensed premises in the BarWatch group and to strengthen measures to exclude frequent offenders from all premises in the town centre.

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich council portfolio holder for community protection, said: “The work carried out by the Street Rangers is vital to ensuring the safety of people within our town centre."

Kyle Sims, Street Services manager, added: “Our work with Ipswich Borough Council is vital and we are very pleased to have agreed this long-term investment plan alongside them.”

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

