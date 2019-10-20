E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Week of disruption likely during 'Winerack' work on Ipswich one-way system

20 October, 2019 - 05:30
A week of roadworks will see one lane of Key Street closed Picture: ARCHANT

Motorists have been told to expect delays when engineers descend on an Ipswich road to carry out a week of work near the Wine Rack development.

Groundworks began on the Wine Rack building last year Picture: GREGG BROWNGroundworks began on the Wine Rack building last year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Roadworks are scheduled to take place in from Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25, in the town's one-way system near the waterfront area.

The planned work, approved by Suffolk County Council's highways department, will require the closure of one lane of Key Street.

Engineers are due to be on site to carry out improvements to the new entrance to the Wine Rack development, including new kerbing.

The £30million development will provide 150 homes and more than 5,000 sq ft of commercial space at the building left half-built for nearly a decade after the financial crash.

A stacking system featuring three turntables and lifts will store more than 250 cars on eight levels.

