Cordon in Ipswich town centre due to suspected gas leak

A cordon has been put in place around the former Birketts building in Museum Street due to a suspected gas leak.

A cordon has been put in place in Museum Street, Ipswich, due to a suspected gas leak. Picture: ARCHANT A cordon has been put in place in Museum Street, Ipswich, due to a suspected gas leak. Picture: ARCHANT

Two fire engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene following reports of a smell of gas shortly after noon.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.35pm today to Museum Street after a suspected gas leak. On arrival crews found a strong smell of gas and a cordon has been put in place to ensure safety. Cadent Gas is also on scene.

“Crews have isolated the electrics and the gas valves in the vicinity and have made the scene safe and well.”

Police and fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street remain on scene at the corner of Museum Street and Westgate Street.