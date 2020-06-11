E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: With just days to go until Ipswich shops reopen – what changes are being made to the town centre?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 June 2020

The 'Keep Left' signs are in place in Ipswich town centre ready for the shops to reopen on Monday June 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 'Keep Left' signs are in place in Ipswich town centre ready for the shops to reopen on Monday June 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich town centre is preparing for an influx of customers next week, with bright ‘Keep Left’ signs being installed to ensure shoppers follow the one-way system and minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Signage with messages to stay apart have been laid on the pavements around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSignage with messages to stay apart have been laid on the pavements around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over the past few weeks, stores have been working with Ipswich Vision to make the town a safer place when shoppers finally return and to reassure people that it is safe to do so.

Bright orange ‘Keep Left’ signs have been plastered around the town centre – including on walls, lampposts, shop windows and pavements – making sure they cannot be missed.

MORE: Road closure and ‘Keep Left’ signs coming in as Ipswich eases lockdown

These are visible in the heart of Ipswich like Tavern Street, Westgate Street, Butter Market, the top of Princes Street and Lloyds Avenue, to ensure pedestrians can maintain a two-metre gap for social distancing.

Colourful social distancing messaging is now displayed around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColourful social distancing messaging is now displayed around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ipswich Vision Partnership has been working with employers to encourage those who have returned after lockdown to stagger staff arrival and departure times, as well as lunch hours, in a bid to enhance social distancing at traditionally busy times.

From Monday, Upper Brook Street will be closed off to traffic from 10.30am to 4.30pm every day, with ‘Keep Left’ signs for pedestrians.

Most buses will be re-routed to Bond Street and disabled parking spaces will be relocated to the top of Lower Brook Street. Taxis will continue to be able to use their pick-up points on Tacket Street and Dog’s Head Street.

Colourful social distancing messaging is now displayed around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColourful social distancing messaging is now displayed around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meanwhile, individual stores, such as Debenhams, have been busy marking out their own two-metre gaps at the front of their shops, allowing customers to queue safely and to ensure they can control the numbers inside.

MORE: Which shops are open in Suffolk and Essex?

Staff were seen measuring out the two-metre distance between spray-painted footprints last week. Signs were also placed in shop windows to remind people to “stay alert” and abide by the social distancing rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Signage with messages to stay apart have been laid on the pavements around Ipswich town centre to encourage shoppers back safely Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSignage with messages to stay apart have been laid on the pavements around Ipswich town centre to encourage shoppers back safely Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Empty shop windows have been filled with colourful slogans to thank our NHS heroes in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmpty shop windows have been filled with colourful slogans to thank our NHS heroes in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Keep Left' signage has been placed on the main shopping streets of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN'Keep Left' signage has been placed on the main shopping streets of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Westgate Street in Ipswich has social distancing signage ready for shoppers to return on June 15 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWestgate Street in Ipswich has social distancing signage ready for shoppers to return on June 15 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Signs have been placed in the window of WHSmith reminding people of the social distancing rules Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSigns have been placed in the window of WHSmith reminding people of the social distancing rules Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primark in Ipswich town centre has changed its window display ahead of Monday June 15, when it reopens to customers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPrimark in Ipswich town centre has changed its window display ahead of Monday June 15, when it reopens to customers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Banners have been put up all around Ipswich with messages of positivity and social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBanners have been put up all around Ipswich with messages of positivity and social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

