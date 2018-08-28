Ipswich town centre turned into snowy wonderland for Winter Games

The free event is the first of several monthly fun days planned in 2019.

Ipswich residents have donned their woolly hats and gloves to attend a Winter sports day which is taking place in the town centre.

Members of the public were able to have a go on a reindeer rodeo.

The event, which has been organised by Ipswich Borough Council, is taking place at the new look Cornhill giving adults and children alike the chance to test out their skills on Snowboard and ski simulators.

Residents were also challenging themselves in a virtual reality snowball fight as well a reindeer rodeo. A blizzard cube challenge and a alpine batak game were also at the Sports Day. The event, which will run from 10am to 3pm, marks the start of a monthly series of fun days organised by the borough council on the Cornhill with a Super Hero Quest in February, an Ipswich Cook-off in March and an Easter Fun Day in April.

Wayne Ablett, who lives in Ipswich, had come to the town centre to have a go with his son and nieces.

He said: “It’s been brilliant so far. It has been fun to bring my little boy and my nieces down so that they could have a go.

The Winter Sports Fun Day was held on the Cornhill from 10am - 3pm on Saturday.

“It’s all free as well so we can’t grumble at all. It’s been really good day so far.

“I really like the way that the new Cornhill is being used for stuff like this. It’s lovely, it’s nice and open for everyone to use. I know it cost a lot of money but for events like this it was worth it.”

Bob Gainsly, who was shopping with his wife, said: “It’s nice to see kids around here having fun and trying out the games.

“I’d love to have a go on the reindeer rodeo or the moving snowboard but I don’t think my knees could take it any more.”

There was also a large inflatable snowboard simulator.