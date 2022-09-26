News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Town fan thanks owners by getting club's unofficial motto tattooed on chest

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:30 AM September 26, 2022
Ipswich fan Tim Brown has shown his love for the team by getting 'Running Towards Adversity' written on his chest

Ipswich fan Tim Brown has shown his love for the team by getting 'Running Towards Adversity' written on his chest - Credit: Tim Brown

An Ipswich Town fan has decided to get the club's unofficial motto tattooed on himself, gaining the attention of club chief executive Mark Ashton.

Tim Brown, from Witham, has now got the words 'Running Towards Adversity' tattooed on his chest, to show his love for Ipswich Town and the club's owners.

'Running Towards Adversity' has been adopted as the unofficial motto for The Blues this season, with the words being on the inside of all home and away kits.

The words have become the clubs unofficial motto since the new owners took charge

The words have become the clubs unofficial motto since the new owners took charge - Credit: Tim Brown

Tim, 63, got his tattoo done at Drawing Blood in Ipswich on September 14.

He said: " The motto impacted on me so much, that I got it tattooed across my chest.

"I love the words, I love the sentiment, and I also respect where the funding is coming from, and I think it is a nice bit of feedback to our American owners that a passionate Ipswich fan would go to this extreme to acknowledge where the money's coming from."

Tim has been a supporter of Ipswich since the days of Sir Bobby Robson. He grew up in Manningtree, so was able to come over regularly for Ipswich games.

Tim also has ITFC tattooed on his left knuckle, and ITID on his right knuckle

Tim also has ITFC tattooed on his left knuckle, and ITID on his right knuckle - Credit: Tim Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews tackling 'well alight' blaze in derelict building
  2. 2 Popular Ipswich beauty spot named best 'local favourite' at national awards
  3. 3 See inside: 'Beautiful' £1.5m home is most expensive in Ipswich area
  1. 4 Fresh plans submitted for new home for AFC Kesgrave
  2. 5 Owners of café destroyed in fire opening new tea room on Suffolk coast
  3. 6 Long delays on A12 near Ipswich after two-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Thousands expected during retro car festival
  5. 8 Frustration over lack of access at Ipswich tidal barrier platform
  6. 9 5 sets of roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week
  7. 10 School named one of the top independents in the UK

He said: "We had one of the best teams in Europe, on our door step, so in that respect, I was really blessed.

"Everything was great, we were great, but then, we had Marcus Evans take over, and I appreciate the fact he kept us afloat, but the way we were going, we could have disappeared as a club.

"Now it is lovely that it has kind of come back and we have owners and a CEO that care for the club, as much as us fans."

At one of the Ipswich Town forum's, Tim saw Town's CEO Mark Ashton, and they had a chat about the tattoo.

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton - Credit: Ross Halls

Tim said: "He really liked the idea because the 'Running Towards Adversity' message is what he emphasis to all players."

The story of his tattoo will also feature in an upcoming matchday programme.

Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Baigent, 45, of Fore Hamlet in Ipswich has been jailed for two and a half years for sexual communication

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to teenage girl

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suffolk Live News

Man charged with killing motorcyclist in A14 crash remanded in custody

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Ball has recently re-opened Nourish in Newbourne after taking time out of the industry

Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person