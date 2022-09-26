Town fan thanks owners by getting club's unofficial motto tattooed on chest

Ipswich fan Tim Brown has shown his love for the team by getting 'Running Towards Adversity' written on his chest - Credit: Tim Brown

An Ipswich Town fan has decided to get the club's unofficial motto tattooed on himself, gaining the attention of club chief executive Mark Ashton.

Tim Brown, from Witham, has now got the words 'Running Towards Adversity' tattooed on his chest, to show his love for Ipswich Town and the club's owners.

'Running Towards Adversity' has been adopted as the unofficial motto for The Blues this season, with the words being on the inside of all home and away kits.

Tim, 63, got his tattoo done at Drawing Blood in Ipswich on September 14.

He said: " The motto impacted on me so much, that I got it tattooed across my chest.

"I love the words, I love the sentiment, and I also respect where the funding is coming from, and I think it is a nice bit of feedback to our American owners that a passionate Ipswich fan would go to this extreme to acknowledge where the money's coming from."

Tim has been a supporter of Ipswich since the days of Sir Bobby Robson. He grew up in Manningtree, so was able to come over regularly for Ipswich games.

He said: "We had one of the best teams in Europe, on our door step, so in that respect, I was really blessed.

"Everything was great, we were great, but then, we had Marcus Evans take over, and I appreciate the fact he kept us afloat, but the way we were going, we could have disappeared as a club.

"Now it is lovely that it has kind of come back and we have owners and a CEO that care for the club, as much as us fans."

At one of the Ipswich Town forum's, Tim saw Town's CEO Mark Ashton, and they had a chat about the tattoo.

Tim said: "He really liked the idea because the 'Running Towards Adversity' message is what he emphasis to all players."

The story of his tattoo will also feature in an upcoming matchday programme.