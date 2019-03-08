E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Starstruck town fan meets 'legend' Fergie

PUBLISHED: 10:19 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 18 August 2019

Sir Alex Ferguson meeting starstruck Ipswich Town fans yesterday afternoon Picture: CHRIS WADE

Two Ipswich Town fans heading to their match against Peterborough United yesterday got a big surprise when they bumped into legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Season ticket holders Chris Wade, 30, and his dad Paul Wade, 53, were walking to Peterborough's stadium before the match when a black Mercedes pulled up and Sir Alex hopped out.

Chris said: " We quickly asked if we could have a photo before he was surrounded by fans.

"Then we just said thanks for the photo and he said 'you're welcome', he was constantly smiling and seemed happy to take photos with everyone.

"We couldn't believe it. For the first time in my life I was actually startstruck.

"To meet a true legend of the game was up there with meeting Bobby Robson."

Sir Alex, who is a legend in the footballing world thanks to his time managing Manchester United, was at the match to watch his son Darren Ferguson's side Peterborough take on town. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chris, who has had an Ipswich Town season ticket for nearly 20 years, said he "loves away games."

Giving his verdict on the match Chris said: " Sir Alex wouldn't have enjoyed the ending!

"I thought we started really well and looked dangerous on the attack, but Peterborough grew into it and deserved a goal.

"I think overall a draw was a fair result. I was over the moon with Chambers header at the end. It made the drive back home a bit easier to take."

