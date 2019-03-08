Nostalgia
Were you there for Ipswich Town FA Cup winners' reunion in 1998?
PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2019
1978 will forever be a year etched in Ipswich Town history, with the Blues' 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup final being one of the club's greatest ever achievements.
Roger Osborne lifting the cup that he played an important part in winning Picture: ARCHANT
And to mark the occasion, Town supporters packed into the Cornhill in 1998 as the legends reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the historic win.
Ipswich Town fans along the stadium waiting for their heroes to emerge Picture: ARCHANT
Sir Bobby Robson, Paul Mariner, Kevin Beattie and the goalscorer Roger Osborne were all in attendance for the day, as they showed off the FA Cup whilst also addressing the fans.
Sir Bobby signing autographs for the proud Town fans Picture: ARCHANT
Town heroes reunited to celebrate their FA Cup win 20 years on Picture: ARCHANT
George Burley, Paul Mariner, Allan Hunter and Mick Lambert at the bar reminiscing about their time at Town Picture: ARCHANT
Paul Mariner and Brian Talbot waving to the crowds at the Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT
The crowds at the Cornhill seeing their old Town heroes celebrating the past FA Cup win Picture: ARCHANT
They also took a trip back to Portman Road and lucky fans got the chance to get autographs and meet their heroes up close.
The scene at the Cornhill almost recreated that which greeted the Town players when they initially won the FA Cup.
It surely left the players and fans alike feeling nostalgic and proud of that famous day.