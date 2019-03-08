Sunny

Nostalgia

Were you there for Ipswich Town FA Cup winners' reunion in 1998?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2019

Paul Mariner and Kevin Beattie proudly holding the FA Cup high Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Mariner and Kevin Beattie proudly holding the FA Cup high Picture: ARCHANT

1978 will forever be a year etched in Ipswich Town history, with the Blues' 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup final being one of the club's greatest ever achievements.

Roger Osborne lifting the cup that he played an important part in winning Picture: ARCHANTRoger Osborne lifting the cup that he played an important part in winning Picture: ARCHANT

And to mark the occasion, Town supporters packed into the Cornhill in 1998 as the legends reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the historic win.

Ipswich Town fans along the stadium waiting for their heroes to emerge Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town fans along the stadium waiting for their heroes to emerge Picture: ARCHANT

Sir Bobby Robson, Paul Mariner, Kevin Beattie and the goalscorer Roger Osborne were all in attendance for the day, as they showed off the FA Cup whilst also addressing the fans.

Sir Bobby signing autographs for the proud Town fans Picture: ARCHANTSir Bobby signing autographs for the proud Town fans Picture: ARCHANT

Town heroes reunited to celebrate their FA Cup win 20 years on Picture: ARCHANTTown heroes reunited to celebrate their FA Cup win 20 years on Picture: ARCHANT

George Burley, Paul Mariner, Allan Hunter and Mick Lambert at the bar reminiscing about their time at Town Picture: ARCHANT George Burley, Paul Mariner, Allan Hunter and Mick Lambert at the bar reminiscing about their time at Town Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Mariner and Brian Talbot waving to the crowds at the Cornhill Picture: ARCHANTPaul Mariner and Brian Talbot waving to the crowds at the Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

The crowds at the Cornhill seeing their old Town heroes celebrating the past FA Cup win Picture: ARCHANTThe crowds at the Cornhill seeing their old Town heroes celebrating the past FA Cup win Picture: ARCHANT

They also took a trip back to Portman Road and lucky fans got the chance to get autographs and meet their heroes up close.

The scene at the Cornhill almost recreated that which greeted the Town players when they initially won the FA Cup.

It surely left the players and fans alike feeling nostalgic and proud of that famous day.

