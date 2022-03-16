News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

FanZone at Portman Road to return for England friendly

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:26 PM March 16, 2022
The FanZone at Portman Road will be returning to show the England game after the Blue's game

The FanZone at Portman Road will be returning to show the England game after the Blue's game - Credit: ITFC

A popular FanZone is returning to Portman Road to show an England game later this month. 

Town fans will be able to watch the match after The Blues take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, March 26. 

The big screen will be showing the England friendly against Switzerland at Wembley which kicks off at 5.30pm. 

Entry to the FanZone is free, and inside there will be bars and food vendors which remain open throughout the day. 

Supporters that sit in the Magnus Group West Stand and Sir Alf Ramsey Stand are able to walk to the FanZone area straight from full-time.

Fans who sit in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and the Cobbold Stand will need to queue and enter the FanZone via Gate 1A on Sir Alf Ramsey Way.

Only Town supporters will be able to enter the FanZone. It will not be open to Plymouth Argyle fans. 

