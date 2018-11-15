Free Ipswich Town tickets being given to Suffolk schoolchildren

Cole Skuse launches the free Ipswich Town tickets for schoolchildren scheme at Whitton Community Primary School. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Free tickets to go and watch the mighty Tractor Boys play at Portman Road are being given to nearby schools.

The Blues has launched a new school ticket scheme, which will see a “school of the day” named for each Championship league game.

That school will then receieve a batch of adult and junior tickets to attend a designated fixture at Portman Road, so that parents can attend with children and give teachers a well-earned rest.

The scheme will kick off for the West Bromwich Albion game on Friday, November 23, with Whitton Community Primary School the chosen as the first “school of the day”.

Blues midfielder Cole Skuse was on hand on Thursday, November 15 to distribute tickets to pupils at Whitton primary.

“This sounds like a great idea and having met some of the youngsters and given them their tickets I really hope they’ll enjoy coming to a match,” he said.

“Football can bring people together and this is a good opportunity for them to come to what might be their first ever match and see what it’s all about.”

Dan Palfrey, public relations and marketing Officer at Ipswich Town Football Club, added: “We want to encourage youngsters to come to Portman Road and gain that football bug,

“Hopefully they’ll enjoy the experience with a parent or guardian and then maybe look to come back in the future.”

Schools are contacted directly by the club and it is at the club’s discretion to which schools are selected.