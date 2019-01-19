Meet the adorably cute Ipswich Town baby ‘super fans’ keeping support for the Blues alive

Elise Wilesmith in her Ipswich Town super fan dress. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH Archant

Some of them might be too young to even walk or talk - but these little super fans prove you can never be too young to show a passionate love for Ipswich Town.

Elsie Walden in her Ipswich Town clothing. Picture: JESSICA WALDEN Elsie Walden in her Ipswich Town clothing. Picture: JESSICA WALDEN

With a great heritage, the Tractor Boys have scores of longstanding fans who have stuck with the Blues through thick and thin - even during the club’s recent troubles.

But the likes of Elsie Walden and Elise Wildsmith show there is a new generation of diehard fans ready to cheer on Town for years to come.

Like many young Ipswich fans, three-month old Elsie’s support for Town is inspired by her dad Jack Walden’s life-long backing for the Blues.

Elise Wilesmith with her dad Andrew at an Ipswich Town game. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH Elise Wilesmith with her dad Andrew at an Ipswich Town game. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH

As soon as she was born, Mr Walden was in the club’s Portman Road gift shop buying her Town-related memorabilia, including a blue dress and baby grow.

He even bought her the full Ipswich Town kit including shirt, shorts and socks - although she will have to grow into it, as the youngest the club makes kits is for 12 to 18 months.

“He can’t wait to start taking her to games,” said Mr Walden’s wife of two years Jessica.

“It probably will be sooner rather than later.”

Elise Wilesmith in her Ipswich Town super fan dress. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH Elise Wilesmith in her Ipswich Town super fan dress. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH

And it seems Elsie, who lives with her parents in Henshaw Road, Ipswich, would be only too happy watch the Tractor Boys play.

“She does always sit and watch football,” Mrs Walden said.

“We give her toys but put her in front of a television and football and she’s addicted to it.

Elise Wilesmith watching Ipswich Town's game against Bristol City on television. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH Elise Wilesmith watching Ipswich Town's game against Bristol City on television. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH

“She’s happy in her Ipswich Town stuff. If she takes after her dad, then she’ll definitely be an Ipswich Town super fan - like her dress says.

“She’ll definitely stick by them, no matter what.”

Six-month-old Elise Wilesmith also follows in the footsteps of her father Andrew, who began following the Blues when he moved to Ipswich in 1997.

Elsie Walden in her Ipswich Town clothing. Picture: JESSICA WALDEN Elsie Walden in her Ipswich Town clothing. Picture: JESSICA WALDEN

“You’ve got to back your local football team - it’s so important to the local community,” he said.

“I was keen that she gets used to the football.

“It’s not just about the results on the pitch but the experience that goes with it.”

Elise, who lives with her parents in Kesgrave, already has the blue Ipswich Town dress and baby grow. Her 33-year-old dad will buy her a kit when she is a little older.

Elise Wilesmith watching Ipswich Town's game against Bristol City on television. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH Elise Wilesmith watching Ipswich Town's game against Bristol City on television. Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH

She has been to two Ipswich games - and has never seen Town lose, having attended a draw and a win.

Mr Wilesmith admitted he was a little apprehensive about taking his daughter to a football stadium with lots of cheering fans.

However he said: “She enjoyed it. She wasn’t daunted by the atmosphere.”

Mr Wilesmith said the Co-op family area at Portman Road ensures the club is welcoming to young fans.

Asked if Elise will stay true to the Tractor Boys, he said: “I hope so.

“It’s up to her who she wants to support, although there are certain clubs she definitely won’t be allowed to support.”

