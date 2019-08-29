Meet Town's Teddy Bishop at Portman Road fun day

Young Ipswich Town fans will have the chance to meet top midfield stars Teddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam at a family fun day before the Blues' next match.

Town are playing Shrewsbury Town FC at Portman Road on Saturday, August 31, with kick off at 3pm.

To keep youngsters and families entertained before the match, a fun day will be held in the FanZone area at the ground - with Bishop and Nydam the stars of the event at a signing session taking place at 1.15pm.

However there will be plenty of other activities including footpool and crazy golf delivered by Putter Fingers, face painting, a bouncy castle and a penalty shoot out.

There will also be giant versions of popular games such as Connect Four, Jenga and Splat the Rat, with youngsters also given the chance to join in the Ashes fever by playing cricket in the FanZone.

Hockey and five-a-side football competitions will also feature, while artistic children will also be able to design their own Ipswich Town kit in a colouring contest.

For those who cannot get enough of the football live games will be televised on the giant screens in the FanZone, with Bristol City hosting Middlesbrough.

Food and drink will also be available.

The FanZone will open at midday and will close at 2.45pm, with the weather expected to be about 22C.

Supporters have been able to enjoy a range of Town-related activities during the summer holidays.

On Wednesday, striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson delighted fans by signing autographs and posing for photos at the Planet Blue shop at Portman Road.

From September the club is also selecting a school of the day for each of its home matches, with pupils at nominated schools getting free tickets to home games.