Published: 9:27 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM August 18, 2021

Ipswich Town Hall, which houses the Coffee Cat café, will be closed today due to a burst pipe.

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed on Facebook that the building would be closed until further notice as engineers fix the issue.

The customer service centre in the hall will also be closed.

The council said on Facebook: "We apologise for any inconvenience."