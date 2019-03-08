E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Town Hall clock back in action after full overhaul from experts

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 September 2019

Ipswich Town Hall clock is back in action after a full service by experts from Norwich company Michlmayr. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Archant

Ipswich Town Hall clock is back on operation after a full service to make sure it keeps accurate time for years ahead.

Experts from Norwich clock and watch repairers Michlmayr & Company carried out the work on the clock which has kept time in the town centre since the building was opened in 1868.

Ipswich Borough Council used to look after the clock itself - but now calls in outside experts to make sure everything is working fine.

They have been working on the clock for about a week but it is now in full working order and once again telling the time over the Cornhill.

The clock mechanism itself was ordered and built by London clock makers Dent in 1867, a year before the Town Hall was finished - and has been a feature of the town centre since the building opened.

At one stage it even featured in a court case with the Golden Lion Hotel over its chimes which allegedly kept hotel guests awake at night.

