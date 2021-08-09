News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Confusion as Ipswich Town Hall clock chimes 'earlier than it should'

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:16 AM August 9, 2021   
Time will soon be changing on clocks across the area, including the clock tower on Ipswich Town Hall

What's the time? If you're looking at the Ipswich Town Hall clock, you might find yourself turning up for appointments at the wrong time - Credit: Archant

If you have been setting your watch by Ipswich Town Hall's clock, you might find yourself turning up for appointments at the wrong time.

That is because the clock is fast and chiming 10 minutes ahead - causing confusion for residents and town centre visitors.

Neighbours say the clock has been slightly out of time for the past few weeks. 

But, in the last few days, the problem has got worse - with an Ipswich Borough Council spokesman saying:  "As anyone passing by may have clocked, the Town Hall clock is chiming earlier than it should.

"We’re working on this and in two-ticks we expect to have it chiming correctly."


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
There are severe delays on the A14

Suffolk Live

Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Handebeaux jailed for 18 weeks

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Ipswich drink-driver caught at more than four times limit is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus