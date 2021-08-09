Published: 11:16 AM August 9, 2021

What's the time? If you're looking at the Ipswich Town Hall clock, you might find yourself turning up for appointments at the wrong time - Credit: Archant

If you have been setting your watch by Ipswich Town Hall's clock, you might find yourself turning up for appointments at the wrong time.

That is because the clock is fast and chiming 10 minutes ahead - causing confusion for residents and town centre visitors.

Neighbours say the clock has been slightly out of time for the past few weeks.

But, in the last few days, the problem has got worse - with an Ipswich Borough Council spokesman saying: "As anyone passing by may have clocked, the Town Hall clock is chiming earlier than it should.

"We’re working on this and in two-ticks we expect to have it chiming correctly."



