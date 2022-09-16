People of Ipswich invited to gather for moment of silence to honour Queen

A moment of silence will be held at Ipswich Town Hall on Sunday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People of Ipswich are being invited to gather for a moment of silence to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The town will be taking part in a national one minute silence to pay respects to the Queen on Sunday, September 18 at 8pm.

The Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor John Cook, will be observing the silence on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall.

Anyone who wishes to is invited to join him for the moment of reflection.

A statement from Ipswich Borough Council said: "This is an opportunity for Ipswich to reflect on the life of Her Majesty the Queen, in remembrance and with gratitude for her decades of service to the country and the Commonwealth".

On Sunday, September 11, thousands turned out for the Proclamation of King Charles III at Ipswich Town Hall.

On the day of the funeral, a big screen will be set up on the Cornhill to show the ceremony taking place.