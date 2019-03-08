E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot yourself at Ipswich Oktoberfest?

PUBLISHED: 10:17 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 06 October 2019

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The beers were flowing as Lederhosen-clad drinkers enjoyed a stunning Oktoberfest celebration in Ipswich.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Entertains encouraged thirsty ale lovers to "dust off your Lederhosen" for the traditional German beer festival at Ipswich Town Hall on Saturday, October 5.

The evening, which started at 7.30pm, boasted authentic Bavarian food "accompanied by foot stomping, thigh-slapping music" from The Oompah Band.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

People were also able to book tables to make it a full social outing.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Several Oktoberfest events have been held around Suffolk this year, including at the Three Wise Monkeys pub in Ipswich and The Sorrel House in Shottisham.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The festival is traditionally based in Munich and runs across September and October.

It is known as the largest beer festival in the world and also boasts events in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

