Can you spot yourself at Ipswich Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The beers were flowing as Lederhosen-clad drinkers enjoyed a stunning Oktoberfest celebration in Ipswich.

Ipswich Entertains encouraged thirsty ale lovers to "dust off your Lederhosen" for the traditional German beer festival at Ipswich Town Hall on Saturday, October 5.

The evening, which started at 7.30pm, boasted authentic Bavarian food "accompanied by foot stomping, thigh-slapping music" from The Oompah Band.

People were also able to book tables to make it a full social outing.

Several Oktoberfest events have been held around Suffolk this year, including at the Three Wise Monkeys pub in Ipswich and The Sorrel House in Shottisham.

The festival is traditionally based in Munich and runs across September and October.

It is known as the largest beer festival in the world and also boasts events in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

