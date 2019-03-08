Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town hosts tea party in support of dementia action week

PUBLISHED: 06:43 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 22 May 2019

A statue of Sir Bobby Robson was at the 'Reminiscence Tea Party' to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A statue of Sir Bobby Robson was at the 'Reminiscence Tea Party' to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Ipswich Town have shown their support for Dementia Action Week by hosting a tea party, introducing local care home residents to former Town players.

A display looking back on Ipswich Town history was at Portman Road to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGEA display looking back on Ipswich Town history was at Portman Road to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Reminiscence Tea Party, which took place in the Sir Bobby Robson suite in Portman Road on Monday, May 20, saw representatives from the club meet with residents from local care homes and attendees of local memory cafes whose lives are affected by dementia.

The group were joined by some older supporters, who shared memories of their time supporting the club.

Rosie Ritchardson, director of sales at Ipswich Town said: "This is the third year that we have hosted an afternoon tea of reminiscence.

"We have various representatives associated with the football club that are here today, sharing memories of days gone by.

Former Ipswich Town players and new mayor attending the 'Reminiscence Tea Party' to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFormer Ipswich Town players and new mayor attending the 'Reminiscence Tea Party' to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We have representatives of residential and care homes here as well enjoying the afternoon and as well basically acknowledging those that are living with Alzheimer's and dementia as well."

Ipswich Town Football Club is an active member of the Ipswich Dementia Action Alliance and is one of the many organisations working towards making Ipswich a dementia friendly community.

The club has provided Dementia Friend information sessions to staff and stewards, and has dedicated matches to raising awareness of dementia.

This season it dedicated one of its suites as dementia friendly at the Sheffield Wednesday game inviting guests living with dementia and their family and carers.

Former Ipswich Town players and new mayor attending the 'Reminiscence Tea Party' to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFormer Ipswich Town players and new mayor attending the 'Reminiscence Tea Party' to mark Dementia Action Week at Portman Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Former Northern Ireland international, Allan Hunter, who played 280 for Ipswich Town during the 70s, said: "This is my third visit to this function. It is a terrible thing that we are here for but you never know when it's going to happen in anybody so if we can do that little bit to help put a smile on somebodies face then that's great.

"It's great talking to these people. They were all supporters when I was a player so it is nice. They can come up with one or two little anecdotes of me misbehaving or something. It is nice to hear."

The reminiscence Tea Party is an annual event help at the home of Ipswich Town. This year was the third time the event was held.

