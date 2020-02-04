E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town player to visit primary school in Ipswich to promote mental health

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 04 February 2020

Kayden Jackson, pictured here playing in Saturday's match against Peterborough, will visit Whitehouse Primary School. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kayden Jackson, pictured here playing in Saturday's match against Peterborough, will visit Whitehouse Primary School. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson is to visit Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich as part of a bid to encourage children as young as five to look after their mental health.

The 25-year-old striker will read youngsters a story designed to maintain their mental wellbeing as part of activities for Children's Mental Health Week, which is running this week.

The charity Suffolk Mind has organised the Blues star's visit on Wednesday, February 5 as part of its EARLY Minds programme to encourage more conversations around mental health.

According to major research conducted by Mind, three in five people aged between 11 and 19 have either experienced a mental health problem themselves or are close to someone who has.

Many mental health problems are also believed to have been established by the age of 14.

Jon Neal, chief executive of Suffolk Mind, said: "EARLY Minds is part of an approach which is different to others in that it teaches all of us how to prevent mental ill health, moving beyond teaching them to spot the signs of people already unwell.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to achieve wholesale cultural change, creating environments at school, at home and in the workplace that enable people to get their emotional needs met and prevent mental ill health.

"Whitehouse Primary is one school in Suffolk that has received the training which educates and inspires children by increasing their understanding of emotional wellbeing.

"We're excited that children there will hear about mental health from a popular figure in Suffolk."

Dan Palfrey, from Ipswich Town Football Club, said: "The club have been supporting Suffolk Mind for two seasons now and their EARLY Minds initiative is fantastic.

"It's so important in particular with mental health to be proactive and this is exactly what EARLY Minds sets out to achieve.

"If we can use our profile to raise awareness then it is only a positive."

Suffolk Mind officially launched the EARLY Minds programme in October 2019. For more details, visit the Suffolk Mind website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Photograph of the Sailmakers escalator comes second in an international competition

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: ADRIAN BARNETT

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Photograph of the Sailmakers escalator comes second in an international competition

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: ADRIAN BARNETT

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Town player to visit primary school in Ipswich to promote mental health

Kayden Jackson, pictured here playing in Saturday's match against Peterborough, will visit Whitehouse Primary School. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Sunday disruption for rail travellers from East Anglia to London

Network Rail will be carrying out more work at Colchester. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Vote: Holy or Norris – who should start in goal this weekend?

Ipswich Town goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Will Norris are both vying for a starting spot. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Two Xbox consoles stolen in Ipswich burglary

Two Xbox consoles were stolen alongside an amount of cash in a burglary in Vernon Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24