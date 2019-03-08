E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Town backs Ed Sheeran with new trail launch

PUBLISHED: 19:22 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 21 October 2019

The trail starts at Portman Road, home of Ed's beloved Ipswich Town FC Picture: STEVEN GARDINER

The trail starts at Portman Road, home of Ed's beloved Ipswich Town FC Picture: STEVEN GARDINER

Steven Gardiner

Ipswich's new Ed Sheeran trail has been formally launched at Portman Road as Town star Tristan Nydam helped mark the new way for fans to follow the superstar's links to the area.

A new Ed Sheeran trail has been launched, mapping the star's journey to stardom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA new Ed Sheeran trail has been launched, mapping the star's journey to stardom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trail has been launched by the borough council with support from local cyder makers Aspall to mark nine landmarks for the Suffolk-based singer.

Ed's first musical breakthroughs came as he played in pubs in the town and on Ipswich Music Day stages in 2009 and 2010.

Cllr Carole Jones at the launch of the Ed Sheeran trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCllr Carole Jones at the launch of the Ed Sheeran trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trail has been put together by the council - and starts from Portman Road where Ed regularly attends Town matches with his friends and family members.

Borough portfolio holder for parks and museums Carole Jones said Ed's links to Ipswich were very important to put the town on the map.

Ipswich Town player Tristan Nydam Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich Town player Tristan Nydam Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: "He is someone who is very happy to maintain his links with Ipswich and Suffolk - and he has done a great deal to raise the profile of the area.

"He brought tens of thousands of people to Ipswich for his concerts in August and we know a lot of them took the opportunity to visit the town and the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. This trail will encourage more people to find out about the town."

David and Amanda Fisher, owners of The Swan in Ipswich and also run The Castle in Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavid and Amanda Fisher, owners of The Swan in Ipswich and also run The Castle in Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed's links to Ipswich and Suffolk have put the town on the map for music lovers in the same way that the football club did for sports fans in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Tristan said many of his team-mates had met Ed, although he had not seen him personally, and he felt it was important for the club and the town that the trail had been set up.

He said: "Ed is bringing the town to the attention of many people across the country and over a wider area - and it is very good that he is also able to support the football club."

Football club general manager Lee O'Neill said everyone at the club was very supportive of the trail - and of highlighting Ed's links with Ipswich Town.

He said: "We are delighted the trail starts here - it might bring people here who don't otherwise come and we feel we are a very important part of the town."

And by the time the Christchurch Mansion exhibition and trail comes to an end in May next year, there might be something else for the promotion-chasing club to celebrate, despite Sunday's disappointing 2-0 loss at Accrington Stanley.

