‘It is unacceptable’ – Former Town star Jason Dozzell on experiences of racism

Former Ipswich Town star Jason Dozzell said more needs to be done to combat racism Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Former Ipswich Town star Jason Dozzell has opened up about his experiences of racism within football as part of a Suffolk college campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Dozzell spoke about his experiences as a victim of racism after Suffolk New College students joined forces with a national campaign aimed at confronting the issue in football.

Students at the college wore red yesterday as part of Show Racism the Red Card’s “Wear Red Day” and discussed the Black Lives Matter Music and the problem of racism in sport during lessons.

MORE: Kieron Dyer to take part in SAS: Who Dares Wins

Mr Dozzell, who now works with the college’s football academy, said more needs to be done to tackle the issue.

The former midfielder said: “It is good that the college is backing the campaign. I think football has come a long way, but we are not there yet.

“I did come across it when I was playing and 30 years later, it is still going on – it is unacceptable.

“We need to stay on it – the powers that be, the government, the football world, the PFA – and send out a strong message that people will be punished if they break the rules.”

Anthony Clarke, organiser of the campaign at the college, said staff and students are “proud” to show solidarity with the national campaign for the second year running.

Mr Clarke added: “We are a diverse college and it is ridiculous in many ways that we are having these discussions as there is no place for racism in life and society. “As a college we have donated £150.00 to the charity so far and we feel strongly about raising awareness of the fact that we are all part of one race – the human race – and we need to be more tolerant.”

The educational charity was set up in 1996 with the support of former Newcastle and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who highlighted the problem after being subject to racist abuse from children – who later asked for his autograph.

Football studies student Jadyn Huggins, 19, added he believes educational campaigns such as Mr Hislop’s will help bring an end to racism.

He said: “Spreading awareness of this campaign and Black Lives Matter will hopefully decrease the amount of racism that is around.

“I think the way to tackle racism is all about educating people and this is the purpose of the campaign – so I’m 100% proud to be part of it.”