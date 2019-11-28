E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Next stop, Bobby Robson! Ipswich Town's history turned into London Underground map

28 November, 2019 - 11:05
The Ipswich Town London Underground-style map created by Michael Cochrane. Picture: MICHAEL COCHRANE

Welcome to the Ipswich Town Tube Map - a striking display of the Blues' illustrious history, told in the style of the iconic London Underground equivalent.

You take a trip down the legends line, passing greats such as George Burley and Alf Ramsey, before switching routes to journey down the 60s, 70s or even the present day.

This is the Ipswich Town Tube Map - a different way of telling the Blues' past.

Michael Cochrane got the idea of charting different clubs' pasts in a different way after noticing many teams did not have their own official histories.

Each map takes weeks of painstaking research, looking into the side's past successes and the players and managers who made the story along the way.

The 52-year-old then spends hours carefully digitally drawing a bespoke map, as the varying lengths of clubs' histories means the Circle, Piccadilly, Victoria and other lines all have be altered for each.

The result is a striking and original take on Town's journey to greatness, with each line representing a different era and the stops showing a player or manager from that time - complete with appearances, goals scored and trophies won for ITFC.

Those who want to see the full map will have to buy the full-size version from Mr Cochrane, with an A3 copy costing £24 and A2 size priced at £34, with framed versions costing up to £95.

But Mr Cochrane, from Manchester, believes it is a quirky way of telling Town's famous story, which included FA Cup and UEFA cup wins in the 1980s.

"I wanted to provide something that got away from the commercialisation of stuff in the club shops," he said of his Tube art project, which has seen him create similar maps for 35 other football sides.

"The Tube map you see in London is an iconic British design. This is something people can buy to put on their wall and have something nice to look at. It's not something you often see."

Even though the research and design take days and hours, Mr Cochrane says the hardest part is often fact-checking the poster - for fans will be quick to point the slightest error in how many goals Kevin Beattie or Jason Dozzell scored.

Whether promotion from League One will be the next stop for Town is something supporters are just going to have to wait and see.

For more information, visit the Tube Art website.

