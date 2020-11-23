E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Meet 20 of Ipswich Town’s longest-serving fans - as they become mascots for a day

23 November, 2020 - 09:01
Marjorie, 92, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Marjorie, 92, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

These are 20 of Ipswich Town’s best and long-serving fans - who were rewarded for their years of support by becoming Blues mascots for the day.

Dennis, 86, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

With England in a second national lockdown, a weekend outing to football is one of many of life’s joys which are currently on hold.

Yet while they are unable to enjoy the sights and sounds of Portman Road in person, Ipswich Town decided to bring football home to some of its older supporters - by making them virtual mascots for the Blue’s latest clash against Shrewsbury.

Mary, 79, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Their names and pictures were included in the match day programme, with all mascots receiving a complementary copy along with a pair of winter gloves from the Planet Blue store to keep them warm during the cold season.

GALLERY: Meet Ipswich Town’s adorable child super fans

John, 76, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

The club launched a virtual mascot package for young fans aged 14, priced at £25, since games have been played behind doors - but these elderly fans were given the honour of free of charge.

The mascots also received a video message and signed letter from a first-team player.

John, 83, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

The presence of the mascots seemed to bring a good luck charm for Town - who won Saturday’s home game against Shrewsbury with a last-minute goal.

WATCH! As Town leave it late to beat Shrewsbury in dramatic finale

Barry, 77, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

It was part of the Blues’ efforts to help tackle loneliness in Suffolk, which has also included first-team players and management calling round older season ticket holders to check in on them during the pandemic as part of the Keep Town Talking campaign.

It is estimated that 2million people aged over 75 in the UK live alone, while in Suffolk more than half of over-75s live by themselves.

Bryan, 84, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

MORE: Suffolk’s next biggest killer? Fears drastically ageing population will spark sharp rise in deaths by loneliness

Age UK has itself forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, but had previously warned: “The number of older people living in rural locations will increase and therefore the number of people who are socially isolated and lonely is going to increase.”

Dorothy, 80, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

MORE: Why do 17,000 older people in Suffolk feel ‘always or often’ lonely?

It also warned that the health effects of loneliness could harm more people than smoking or cancer.

Geoff, 85, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

If you or someone you know is struggling with loneliness, Age UK’s national free advice is available seven days a week, from 8am to 7pm, by calling 0800 678 1602.

Geoff, 86, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Ivan, 93, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Joan, 78, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

John, 80, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Joyce was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Peter, 79, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Richard, 81, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Thelma, 84, was one of the virtual mascots for Ipswich Town's game against Shrewsbury, Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

