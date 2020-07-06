Nostalgia: Did you get your hands on the FA Cup?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 July 2020
Fans joined players in 1978 at Portman Road to celebrate Ipswich Town’s biggest success for 16 years.
The open day was a thank you to the supporters following the success that year in winning the FA Cup at Wembley, a match Bobby Robson’s side thoroughly deserved to win with Otley-born Roger Osborne’s goal giving them the 1-0 victory over Arsenal.
Seeing the cup up close and the chance to have your picture taken with it was the highlight of the open day, with long queues forming to take their turn with the famous old trophy, and there was also the chance to take part in behind the scenes tours.
On the pitch some of the first team squad showed off their skills – including the new pre season signing Arnold Muhren from FC Twente in Holland, soon to become a huge favourite with the fans.
This included a series of fun games including rocket shot, longest throw, skittle dribble, shooting practice and target football.
Mick Mills, John Wark, Russell Osman, Clive Woods, Eric Gates, Paul Cooper and Trevor Whymark were among those who took part in a Blues v Whites eight-a-side match during the afternoon.
Did you attend the open day in 1978? Tell us your memories – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
