Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you get your hands on the FA Cup?

Arnold Muhren dribbling round cones during the Open Day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Fans joined players in 1978 at Portman Road to celebrate Ipswich Town’s biggest success for 16 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Left to right: Town stars Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Clive Woods, and Eric Gates Picture: ARCHANT Left to right: Town stars Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Clive Woods, and Eric Gates Picture: ARCHANT

The open day was a thank you to the supporters following the success that year in winning the FA Cup at Wembley, a match Bobby Robson’s side thoroughly deserved to win with Otley-born Roger Osborne’s goal giving them the 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Seeing the cup up close and the chance to have your picture taken with it was the highlight of the open day, with long queues forming to take their turn with the famous old trophy, and there was also the chance to take part in behind the scenes tours.

On the pitch some of the first team squad showed off their skills – including the new pre season signing Arnold Muhren from FC Twente in Holland, soon to become a huge favourite with the fans.

This included a series of fun games including rocket shot, longest throw, skittle dribble, shooting practice and target football.

Mick Mills acknowledges the crowd at the 1978 open day Picture: ARCHANT Mick Mills acknowledges the crowd at the 1978 open day Picture: ARCHANT

Mick Mills, John Wark, Russell Osman, Clive Woods, Eric Gates, Paul Cooper and Trevor Whymark were among those who took part in a Blues v Whites eight-a-side match during the afternoon.

Did you attend the open day in 1978? Tell us your memories – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Town fans look at the FA Cup trophy won by the club in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Town fans look at the FA Cup trophy won by the club in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Having my picture taken ... A young Ipswich Town fan has his picture taken with the FA Cup won by the club at Wembley in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Having my picture taken ... A young Ipswich Town fan has his picture taken with the FA Cup won by the club at Wembley in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Town fans queue to see the FA Cup at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Town fans queue to see the FA Cup at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

John Wark taking part in the throw ins as other first teamer squad members wait their turn at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT John Wark taking part in the throw ins as other first teamer squad members wait their turn at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: