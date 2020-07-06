E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Did you get your hands on the FA Cup?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 July 2020

Arnold Muhren dribbling round cones during the Open Day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Arnold Muhren dribbling round cones during the Open Day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fans joined players in 1978 at Portman Road to celebrate Ipswich Town’s biggest success for 16 years.

Left to right: Town stars Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Clive Woods, and Eric Gates Picture: ARCHANTLeft to right: Town stars Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Clive Woods, and Eric Gates Picture: ARCHANT

The open day was a thank you to the supporters following the success that year in winning the FA Cup at Wembley, a match Bobby Robson’s side thoroughly deserved to win with Otley-born Roger Osborne’s goal giving them the 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Seeing the cup up close and the chance to have your picture taken with it was the highlight of the open day, with long queues forming to take their turn with the famous old trophy, and there was also the chance to take part in behind the scenes tours.

On the pitch some of the first team squad showed off their skills – including the new pre season signing Arnold Muhren from FC Twente in Holland, soon to become a huge favourite with the fans.

This included a series of fun games including rocket shot, longest throw, skittle dribble, shooting practice and target football.

Mick Mills acknowledges the crowd at the 1978 open day Picture: ARCHANTMick Mills acknowledges the crowd at the 1978 open day Picture: ARCHANT

Mick Mills, John Wark, Russell Osman, Clive Woods, Eric Gates, Paul Cooper and Trevor Whymark were among those who took part in a Blues v Whites eight-a-side match during the afternoon.

Did you attend the open day in 1978? Tell us your memories – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Town fans look at the FA Cup trophy won by the club in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTTown fans look at the FA Cup trophy won by the club in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Having my picture taken ... A young Ipswich Town fan has his picture taken with the FA Cup won by the club at Wembley in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTHaving my picture taken ... A young Ipswich Town fan has his picture taken with the FA Cup won by the club at Wembley in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Town fans queue to see the FA Cup at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTTown fans queue to see the FA Cup at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

John Wark taking part in the throw ins as other first teamer squad members wait their turn at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTJohn Wark taking part in the throw ins as other first teamer squad members wait their turn at the Ipswich Town open day in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town open day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

