Ipswich Town starts PE lessons for children during lockdown 3

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:53 AM January 12, 2021   
Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School where

Ipswich Town mascot Bluey will lead the club's new online PE lessons for children - Credit: VIRGIN RADIO

Ipswich Town is to launch its own series of PE lessons to help children keep active during lockdown - with club mascot Bluey leading the charge.

The first episode of PE With Bluey will be launched on Town's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 9.30am on Tuesday, January 12.

The club aims to run sessions at least once a week, with Bluey put through his paces by Ipswich Town Community Trust schools development manager Mike Phillips.

A range of activities have been held for young people during the coronavirus crisis to help try and keep them active during Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year, Keep Moving Suffolk and Ipswich Twilight Races gave 300 children under the age of 12 medals for completing the Daily Mile with relatives - where young people are challenged to walk or jog every day for 15mins at their own pace.

