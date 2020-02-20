'Mystery' Town players surprise kids at meet-and-greet
PUBLISHED: 15:08 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 20 February 2020
Charlotte Bond
A lucky group of children were surprised by mystery Ipswich Town players at a meet-and-greet which took place at an award-winning business in Ipswich.
Town players Tristan Nydam, Armando Dorba and Ben Morris joined staff at SEH BAC, a home improvement company, to take pictures and sign autographs for avid Town fans during the half-term event.
The children also got to take part in a range of football-themed fun and games including a keepy-uppy challenge and a spot the ball competition winning brilliant prizes throughout the day.
One lucky fan even got the opportunity to face the players in a special match on FIFA 20.
Steve Rawding, Sales and Marketing Director at SEH BAC, said: "As proud, long standing sponsors of Ipswich Town FC, we were delighted to be welcoming one of their star players for this special half term meet-and-greet."