'Mystery' Town players surprise kids at meet-and-greet

Ipswich Town player Armando Dorba joins in with the keepy uppy competition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A lucky group of children were surprised by mystery Ipswich Town players at a meet-and-greet which took place at an award-winning business in Ipswich.

Kian and Bryson with Ipswich Town players Armando Dorba,Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris at the SEH meet and great Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Kian and Bryson with Ipswich Town players Armando Dorba,Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris at the SEH meet and great Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town players Tristan Nydam, Armando Dorba and Ben Morris joined staff at SEH BAC, a home improvement company, to take pictures and sign autographs for avid Town fans during the half-term event.

The children also got to take part in a range of football-themed fun and games including a keepy-uppy challenge and a spot the ball competition winning brilliant prizes throughout the day.

One lucky fan even got the opportunity to face the players in a special match on FIFA 20.

Steve Rawding, Sales and Marketing Director at SEH BAC, said: "As proud, long standing sponsors of Ipswich Town FC, we were delighted to be welcoming one of their star players for this special half term meet-and-greet."

Ipswich Town player Armando Dorba joins in with the keepy uppy competition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich Town player Armando Dorba joins in with the keepy uppy competition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town players Armando Dorba,Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris at the SEH meet and great Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich Town players Armando Dorba,Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris at the SEH meet and great Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Caitlyn and Jake play FIFA with the Ipswich Town players Tristan Nydam, Armando Dorba and Ben Morris Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Caitlyn and Jake play FIFA with the Ipswich Town players Tristan Nydam, Armando Dorba and Ben Morris Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Roman with Ipswich Town players Armando Dorba,Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris at the SEH meet and great Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Roman with Ipswich Town players Armando Dorba,Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris at the SEH meet and great Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND