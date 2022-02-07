News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Marquee at Ipswich Town's training ground left scorched after fire

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:36 AM February 7, 2022
Updated: 8:16 AM February 7, 2022
The fire-damaged marquee at Ipswich Town's Playford Road training centre

The fire-damaged marquee at Ipswich Town's Playford Road training centre - Credit: Steve Smith

A marquee at Ipswich Town's training ground facilities in Rushmere has been damaged after a fire broke out at the weekend.

The blaze in the marquee at the Playford Road complex, which opened in 2001, was discovered on Sunday morning.

No details have been released about the cause of the fire, but Town said they would be "extremely disappointed" if it emerged it was started intentionally.

A club statement said: "The club is disappointed to announce fire damage to part of the Playford Road training ground facilities.

"The fire was discovered on the morning of Sunday, 6 February 2022. No one was injured.

Ipswich Town's training centre is in Playford Road, Rushmere

Ipswich Town's training centre is in Playford Road, Rushmere - Credit: Archant

"A marquee, used for player activation and fitness sessions, has been destroyed.

"The club takes great pride in its local community and we see ourselves as one of the many organisations leading on that front. We would therefore be extremely disappointed should it be discovered that the damage caused was intentional.

"The club will await a report from the relevant authorities and will make no further comment at this time."

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

