E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Blood donation parking situation 'ridiculous', says 100-time donor

PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 06 January 2020

Trevor Calver, from Ipswich, was trying to park at the Portman Road ground so he could donate blood but was turned away by security staff on New Years' Eve Picture: ARCHANT

Trevor Calver, from Ipswich, was trying to park at the Portman Road ground so he could donate blood but was turned away by security staff on New Years' Eve Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A long-time blood donor in Ipswich has hit out after being turned away from the Ipswich Town FC car park while dropping of his wife for her appointment to donate.

Trevor Calver, 71, and his wife Beryl, 73, are both regular blood donors living in Belmont Road, Pinewood, and drove to the football club so that Mrs Calver could donate on December 31.

However Mr Calver, who has donated more than 100 times in his life, said he was shocked to be turned away from the gate of the football club, despite arriving with his dated parking permit as required.

"I couldn't understand it, we had no problem using the permit previously, but when we pulled up to the car park we were turned away for 'security reasons' - no one told us what they were," said Mr Calver.

"I might catch the bus if I'm donating but my wife would rather go by car in case she feels faint afterwards, so we drove expecting to be able to use the permit the NHS post to you before you go.

"It's ridiculous, it's not very spirited as you're trying to do something good."

Mr Calver was left with no choice but to park in a nearby car park and pay for a ticket.

Despite parking permits being issued to Mr Calver and other donors, the football club say the NHS did not request parking availability on New Years' Eve and requested pedestrian access via Portman Road only.

You may also want to watch:

The club confirmed that car park access has been requested and granted to the blood donation service before.

The miscommunication appeared to affect a number of donors, according to Mr Calver.

"You only have a 10-minute window to turn up to your appointment in or they have to move on to someone else, they can't afford to fall behind," added Mr Calver.

"I spoke to the nurses when I picked my wife up and they said other people had been affected by the car park and missed appointments."

On the blood.co.uk website, advice for parking at the football ground appears to indicate it has been reinstated for their next visit on January 16.

The advice says: "Please ensure you bring your DHC (donor health check) forms with you to the session along with proof of your appointment as this will be used for security checks at the venue.

"Please note your parking permit is valid for 1.5 hours after your appointment time only.

"Please use the entry on Constantine Road for parking."

Most Read

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

End of an era as Ipswich family shuts up shop after 100 years

Robert Peck outside his shop on Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

End of an era as Ipswich family shuts up shop after 100 years

Robert Peck outside his shop on Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

HGV driver arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving on A14

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich law offices set to return to original use as homes

The former Birketts offices in Museum Street, Ipswich, are set to be converted into flats. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Blood donation parking situation ’ridiculous’, says 100-time donor

Trevor Calver, from Ipswich, was trying to park at the Portman Road ground so he could donate blood but was turned away by security staff on New Years' Eve Picture: ARCHANT

‘We might need them here’ – Taylor on possibility of loan exits

Idris El Mizouni battles for the ball during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists