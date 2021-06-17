News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you see Rod Stewart or Neil Diamond at Portman Road?

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM June 17, 2021   
Rod Stewart Concert at Portman Road in Ipswich. Pic Wendy Turner 3/7/07 EADT 4/7/07

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in July 2007 - Credit: Archant

Ed Sheeran is set to perform a TikTok gig at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium next week - have you been to any concerts at the ground over the years?

Rod Stewart Concert at Portman Road in Ipswich.Pic Wendy Turner 3/7/07EADT 4/7/07ES 4/7/

Rod Stewart performs in the rain in front of thousands of fans - Credit: Archant

Suffolk star Sheeran will be streaming a virtual concert from the Blues' home next Friday as part of the Euro 2020 celebrations.

EADT/STAR-NEWSPIC SIMON PARKERNeil Diamond in concert at Portman Road.

Neil Diamond acknowledges the crowd in Ipswich during his gig - Credit: Simon Parker

But the Framlingham-raised singer is not the first big name to perform at Portman Road over the years.

Elton John performing at Portman Road Football groundPicture: SEANA HUGHES

Crowds flocked to Ipswich to see the Your Song hitmaker in June 2017 - Credit: Seana Hughes

Elton John, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the global superstars who have performed in front of thousands at the famous ground.

Elton John performing at Portman Road Football groundPicture: SEANA HUGHES

Elton John performing at Portman Road in July 2017 - Credit: Sean Hughes

Sadly for Ed, his gig next week will not have any in-person spectators and will be exclusively streamed on his TikTok channel.

EADT/STARAnthony Keidis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers rock Portman Road last night.PICTURE A

Anthony Keidis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers rock Portman Road in June 2006 - Credit: Archant

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019. Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

Rod Stewart was one of the last musicians to perform in front of a crowd in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden


Ipswich News

