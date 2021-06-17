Did you see Rod Stewart or Neil Diamond at Portman Road?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM June 17, 2021

Ed Sheeran is set to perform a TikTok gig at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium next week - have you been to any concerts at the ground over the years?

Suffolk star Sheeran will be streaming a virtual concert from the Blues' home next Friday as part of the Euro 2020 celebrations.

But the Framlingham-raised singer is not the first big name to perform at Portman Road over the years.

Elton John, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the global superstars who have performed in front of thousands at the famous ground.

Sadly for Ed, his gig next week will not have any in-person spectators and will be exclusively streamed on his TikTok channel.

