High spirits at town fund day ahead of 3-0 Shrewsbury win

Teddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam met their fans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

When you're top of the league, every day is a fun day - but Saturday was extra special for young Ipswich Town fans as they got to meet Tristan Nydan and Teddy Bishop ahead of this weekend's winning home match.

Luke Watson having a go at football pool Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Luke Watson having a go at football pool Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The players were at the ITFC fun day at the Portman Road Fanzone and posed for photos and signed autographs before the team took to the field.

The area was bustling, with five-a-side games for youngsters, FIFA 19 available to play, and a big-screen showing earlier games.

Supporters of all ages played giant Jenga, football pool and mini golf.

The Boots2Africa charity were also in the Fan Zone collecting old boots for children who are desperate to play the beautiful game.

As well as the football, there was a chance to try out hockey and cricket a popular choice with the country currently gripped by Ashes fever.