E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

High spirits at town fund day ahead of 3-0 Shrewsbury win

PUBLISHED: 18:43 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 01 September 2019

Teddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam met their fans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam met their fans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

When you're top of the league, every day is a fun day - but Saturday was extra special for young Ipswich Town fans as they got to meet Tristan Nydan and Teddy Bishop ahead of this weekend's winning home match.

Luke Watson having a go at football pool Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLuke Watson having a go at football pool Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The players were at the ITFC fun day at the Portman Road Fanzone and posed for photos and signed autographs before the team took to the field.

You may also want to watch:

The area was bustling, with five-a-side games for youngsters, FIFA 19 available to play, and a big-screen showing earlier games.

Supporters of all ages played giant Jenga, football pool and mini golf.

Teddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam met their fans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTeddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam met their fans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Boots2Africa charity were also in the Fan Zone collecting old boots for children who are desperate to play the beautiful game.

As well as the football, there was a chance to try out hockey and cricket a popular choice with the country currently gripped by Ashes fever.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Watch: The best pictures, highlights and tweets from Town’s 3-0 win over Shrewsbury

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Inflatable 5k coming to Ipswich

spaces are still available for the September 7 race at Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: UK RUNNING EVENTS

He lived ‘with fearlessness, style and grace’. Tributes to ex-BT engineer and Suffolk cricketer

John Gilkes makes a toast Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists