Ipswich Town vlogger to battle rival Norwich supporter on Channel 4 TV show
PUBLISHED: 18:58 21 February 2019
Archant
An Ipswich Town vlogger has been invited onto a national football TV show that is set to air on Channel 4 - to take on a Norwich rival in a head-to-head challenge.
Alex Griffin, who is a season ticket holder at Portman Road, set up his self-titled YouTube channel five years ago to document his adventures following Town home and away.
In recent times, the channel has become more and more popular and Alex now has nearly 3,000 subscribers.
The Ipswich fan was contacted by football TV programme The Real Football Fan Show to represent his team in a face-off against a rival Norwich fan.
The two supporters will go to war in a fan battle when the show airs on Saturday, February 23 at 12.10am.
Mr Griffin said: “The guys from the show contacted me through my Instagram and asked me to come down to take part. I can’t reveal the result of the fan battle but I think I did well. I felt nervous because there was a big crowd but I think I did well.”