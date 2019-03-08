E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you be on Soccer AM as a Town fan this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 11:58 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 23 October 2019

Do you want the chance to feature on Soccer AM's Fans of the Week? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Do you want the chance to feature on Soccer AM's Fans of the Week? Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Soccer AM are looking for the six biggest Ipswich Town fans to grace their studio as Fans of the Week.

Successful applicants will be invited to appear on live TV and get the chance to meet host and ex-Town midfielder, Jimmy Bullard, as well as talk about Ipswich's season and take on the 'Volley Challenge' at the end of the show.

Fans interested in the opportunity need to be able to get to the Sky Studios in West London on Saturday, October 26.

In a tweet, Soccer AM said: "We're looking for six Ipswich Town fans to be our fans of the week.

"If you and five friends fancy coming down to the show this Saturday, email socceram@sky.uk

"Please include the names and ages of your group, plus a contact number."

Town fans have a history of starring performances, taking on the one 'Champions League' penalty challenge and hitting all five targets in less than a minute back in the 2014-15 season.

