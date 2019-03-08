Could you be on Soccer AM as a Town fan this weekend?

Do you want the chance to feature on Soccer AM's Fans of the Week? Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Soccer AM are looking for the six biggest Ipswich Town fans to grace their studio as Fans of the Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We're looking for 6 @IpswichTown fans to be our fans of the week. If you and 5 friends fancy coming down to the show this Saturday, email socceram@sky.uk Please include the names and ages of your group, plus a contact number. pic.twitter.com/9pWZ6GwWZs — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 22, 2019

Successful applicants will be invited to appear on live TV and get the chance to meet host and ex-Town midfielder, Jimmy Bullard, as well as talk about Ipswich's season and take on the 'Volley Challenge' at the end of the show.

Fans interested in the opportunity need to be able to get to the Sky Studios in West London on Saturday, October 26.

You may also want to watch:

In a tweet, Soccer AM said: "We're looking for six Ipswich Town fans to be our fans of the week.

"If you and five friends fancy coming down to the show this Saturday, email socceram@sky.uk

"Please include the names and ages of your group, plus a contact number."

Town fans have a history of starring performances, taking on the one 'Champions League' penalty challenge and hitting all five targets in less than a minute back in the 2014-15 season.