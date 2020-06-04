E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
School ‘thrilled’ to receive refreshments from Ipswich Town during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:59 04 June 2020

Staff and students at St Margaret's CEVA Primary School have praised Ipswich Town after they received food and drink from the club Picture: ST MARGARET'S CEVA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Staff and students at St Margaret's CEVA Primary School have praised Ipswich Town after they received food and drink from the club Picture: ST MARGARET'S CEVA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Teachers at St Margaret’s Church of England Primary School have praised Ipswich Town after the club supported them with refreshments during the coronavirus crisis.

The Blues would normally be selling crisps, chocolate and soft drinks during its home games at Portman Road.

However, with some of those close to their expiry date, the club gave away several items to the school in Bolton Lane for teachers and students to share.

Headteacher Jo Kidby has now written to the Blues to thank them for their support, saying the morale of both staff and students has been “boosted” by the kind gesture.

In the letter, Miss Kidby said: “Thinking of key workers this way has really encouraged us through a difficult period and we are indebted to your community spirit and generosity.

MORE: In pictures – children enjoy first day back at school with help of tipis

“We continue to support you in all that you, on and off the field, and are proud to be represented by such a professional and caring club.”

Miss Kidby added: “We were thrilled to receive the food and drink from the club.

“It has been a challenge at school without many children attending during the lockdown.

“But the donation by the club has been a real pick-me-up. We owe them a huge thank you for considering us.

“It makes us feel like we are part of a real community and that we are all in this together.”

An Ipswich Town spokesman said: “It would have been food and drink from our catering department that was about to go past its sell-by date, so it is really good that the community can benefit from it.

“We work with a lot of schools throughout the season

“This was just another way that the club could support a really good cause at this time.”

MORE: Schools continue to adapt to ‘new normal’ after reopening

