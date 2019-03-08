E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Football is a beast' - Luke Chambers and Flynn Downes open up on World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 16:01 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 10 October 2019

Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers have spoken out about their mental health experiences with the CEO of Suffolk Mind for World Mental Health Day. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers have spoken out about their mental health experiences with the CEO of Suffolk Mind for World Mental Health Day. Picture: ROSS HALLS

ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town Players Luke Chambers and Flynn Downes have spoken about the importance of opening up about mental health in a chat with Suffolk Mind CEO Jon Neal.

In a video posted on the club's Youtube channel, Jon Neal asked the two players and Town superfan Jordan Hockold, about their experiences in support of World Mental Health Day.

Luke Chambers kicked off the conversation, and said: "I think football is sort of a beast on its own really.

"Ever since I was a young player being brought up in the game you have to be mentally strong."

"You're taught to not act like there's any weaknesses, don't be upset, don't show any emotion, bounce back from the disappointments," explained the club captain.

"But it is okay to have a chat."

Flynn Downes, who went from playing in the Under 18s straight to the first team, said he struggled to cope with the "big step up".

He said: "When you have a bad game and you've got 20,000 people watching you, it does affect you and I didn't really know how to deal with that.

"Speaking about things helps massively. I didn't do that at the start but when I did it really helped."

When asked about why he doesn't have any social media, Flynn Downes explained: "Everyone is different. Some people can deal with seeing certain things, whilst I like to keep myself to myself and like to be away from everything."

"But it's like an injury. If you hurt your ankle you would say, so I knew I had to speak out."

Chambers then spoke about how the mental health of a player impacts their game, stating that everyone at the club is in a good place at the moment and that's why they are performing so well.

He added: "One of the biggest things I learnt from Mick McCarthy was to ask people how they are doing.

"Just take a few seconds to say, 'no really how are you? It's so important."

Suffolk Mind offer a range of services and support and their website can be found here.

Or, if you or someone you know would like to speak to the Samaritans, contact them on 116 123.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children as young as six taught importance of mental health on World Mental Health Day

Jay, Florence, Santiago and Polly learned about the importance of opening up about feelings at the Suffolk Mind workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Football is a beast’ - Luke Chambers and Flynn Downes open up on World Mental Health Day

Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers have spoken out about their mental health experiences with the CEO of Suffolk Mind for World Mental Health Day. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Norwood’s groin operation went ‘100% perfectly’... but Keane is fit and firing if striker needs more time

Will Keane is readyt to take his chance if James Norwood (inset) is kept out with a groin problem. Picture: ARCHANT

Find out how you can get FREE Nando’s in Ipswich

Nando's in Ipswich are giving away free food next week. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists