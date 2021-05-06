Published: 9:57 PM May 6, 2021

How Ipswich Town's current shirt would look with the new Ed Sheeran sponsorship logo - Credit: ITFC/Andy Warren

Supporters of Ipswich Town Football Club have said it is "fantastic" that Ed Sheeran is set to be the next shirt sponsor for the club.

It was announced today that Sheeran would be the new shirt sponsor for the club for the for 2021/22 season.

Mark Ramsay, chairman of the Ipswich Town Football Supporters' Club, said: "I think it is a fantastic opportunity for both the club and indeed for Ed because between us we can become brands together.

"He is obviously a local boy and he supports a lot of other local causes as well and I think we as Ipswich Town supporters should endeavour to support him as much as he has supported us.

"Ed Sheeran is a world wide brand now as an individual and therefore if it is the name of his new album that goes on the front of the shirt then I do believe that will encourage many fans all over the world to buy it.

"I believe at the moment it is a one year deal, but I think it is a great opportunity from the club."

One fan tweeted saying: "Excellent and good it is both the men and women's teams."















