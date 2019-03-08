Sunshine and Showers

WATCH: ‘It’s just so, so sad for a club with this kind of history’ - fans react to Ipswich Town relegation

PUBLISHED: 18:22 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 13 April 2019

Sally Jones with grandsons Max, nine, and Jacob, 13 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Sally Jones with grandsons Max, nine, and Jacob, 13 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

Fans have reacted with sadness to Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Championship - but say they are positive about what next season holds for the club.

Matthew Muir, Richard Muir, Ray Slegg were confident about future Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAMatthew Muir, Richard Muir, Ray Slegg were confident about future Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

We went out and asked how supporters how they think the Tractor Boys will do next season following today’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

Despite a stronger second half at Portman Road, the result was sadly not enough to save the club from relegation.

Speaking soon after the match, Tracy Ellis said: “The first half was quite poor but the second half was really enjoyable. “It just showed we can play when we get it right.

“It’s just so, so sad, for a club with this kind of history.”

Ipswich Town fan Tracy Ellis said it was a sad day for the club Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAIpswich Town fan Tracy Ellis said it was a sad day for the club Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

One thing that united fans was the view the strength of the club is with its loyal supporters.

Ray Slegg said: “I am proud of the boys - we will be alright next year.

“But two forwards please Mr Lambert

“See the support there then, I don’t think Lambert could believe it.

“He stood there going ‘am I watching this’ - we just got relegated and the crowd is like we’ve won the cup.”

Sally Jones, who had gone to the match with her grandsons Jacob, 13 and Max, nine, said: “The trouble is when you are down, things never go your way. “We started, in the second half of the season, I think to play some better football.

“We will just have to wait and see. “I think all of the divisions are getting harder and harder.

“We will see - we will just keep out fingers crossed”

“But I’m gutted.”

Mrs Jones said the Town fans were incredible.

“They have all stayed behind cheering them on, that’s what the supporters are about,” she said.

Linda Button added: “We will come back stronger, I am sure we will.

“You have to say that, you have to be positive.

“That’s what being a fan is all about, taking the bad times with the good times.

“I will be there whatever division they are in.”

