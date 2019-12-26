Fans urged to arrive early as 22,000 expected for Ipswich Town Boxing Day clash with Gillingham

Luke Chambers will be in Ipswich Town's FanZone ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

A crowd of 22,000 supporters is expected at Ipswich's Portman Road for Town's Boxing Day clash against Gillingham - prompting the club to issue a warning over possible congestion.

Supporters are encouraged to arrive early for this afternoon's game, with a crowd of 22,000 expected at Portman Road.



The ticket office on Constantine Road will be open from 10am and there are no cash turnstiles.



For many Town games, both home and away fans would often come by train.

But with no rail services running on Boxing Day, all of the 22,000 supporters expected for the 3pm kick-off today will have to come by other means.

With many people also visiting Ipswich town centre for the Boxing Day sales, that might mean a more congested town centre than usual.

Ipswich Town's Twitter feed said: "Supporters are encouraged to arrive early for this afternoon's game, with a crowd of 22,000 expected at Portman Road."

The club added that the ticket office in Constantine Road has been open from 10am and that there are no cash turnstiles.

The FanZone will be open from 1pm, with Town captain Luke Chambers making an appearance there from 1.20pm until approximately 2pm.

There will be a free mince pie and mulled wine for the first 400 supporters in the FanZone.