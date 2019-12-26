E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fans urged to arrive early as 22,000 expected for Ipswich Town Boxing Day clash with Gillingham

26 December, 2019 - 10:33
Luke Chambers will be in Ipswich Town's FanZone ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Chambers will be in Ipswich Town's FanZone ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

A crowd of 22,000 supporters is expected at Ipswich's Portman Road for Town's Boxing Day clash against Gillingham - prompting the club to issue a warning over possible congestion.

For many Town games, both home and away fans would often come by train.

But with no rail services running on Boxing Day, all of the 22,000 supporters expected for the 3pm kick-off today will have to come by other means.

You may also want to watch:

With many people also visiting Ipswich town centre for the Boxing Day sales, that might mean a more congested town centre than usual.

Ipswich Town's Twitter feed said: "Supporters are encouraged to arrive early for this afternoon's game, with a crowd of 22,000 expected at Portman Road."

The club added that the ticket office in Constantine Road has been open from 10am and that there are no cash turnstiles.

The FanZone will be open from 1pm, with Town captain Luke Chambers making an appearance there from 1.20pm until approximately 2pm.

There will be a free mince pie and mulled wine for the first 400 supporters in the FanZone.

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fans urged to arrive early as 22,000 expected for Ipswich Town Boxing Day clash with Gillingham

Luke Chambers will be in Ipswich Town's FanZone ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Early risers queue up for Boxing Day sales across Suffolk

Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals. Picture: ARCHANT

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nine big issues in Suffolk being decided in 2020 - and when to expect the decisions

The Orwell Bridge aerodynamic study is expected in January 2020. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested for allegedly being drunk and in-charge of lorry

An alleged drunk-driver has been arrested and taken into police custody. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists