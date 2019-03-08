Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich Town player Will Keane’s kickabout with team of homeless people

PUBLISHED: 13:15 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 19 March 2019

Ipswich Town player Will Keane takes part in a training session with members of the Salvation Army Lyndon House Lifehouse football team. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Ipswich Town player Will Keane takes part in a training session with members of the Salvation Army Lyndon House Lifehouse football team. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

One of Ipswich Town’s top stars kicked a ball with homeless people as part of a project to support those facing some of the toughest hardships in life.

Members of the Salvation Army Lyndon House Lifehouse football team visited the Blues’ Portman Road ground as part of the English Football League’s Day of Action, designed to highlight awareness about society’s biggest issues.

Player Will Keane joined players from Lyndon House in Fore Street, Ipswich, which offers accommodation and specialist support for men experiencing homelessness, for a training session.

Stephen Gray, a specialist support worker at Lyndon House, started the football training - which usually takes place at the Goals soccer centre in Ipswich - to build a sense of community while also promoting a positive and healthy lifestyle.

“Football can provide a good release for the guys and the struggles they’re going through,” he said.

“A day like this is brilliant for them. They were all very excited and seeing a professional footballer gives them a bit of inspiration as well as a few tips to use on the pitch.”

Keane said: “It was great to meet the lads and hear their stories.

“Football can unite people and I hope that this experience was beneficial to them because they deserve it.

“It was fantastic to meet the staff as well. They should be very proud of all the work they do.”

Rough sleeping in Ipswich town centre is said to have fallen dramatically due to a multipronged attack on the causes of homelessness over the winter.

For example, Ipswich Winter Night Shelter has helped 20 people move into housing over the winter, with Ms Hancock saying: “Having longer with them means we’ve had more time to help change their lives.”

It is thought that while the official rough sleeping count for Ipswich over the 2017-18 winter was 27, the tally was “only just in double figures” this season.

The Salvation Army is a church and charity dedicated to caring for people who are vulnerable or in need.

Through the Lifehouse and churches on Bramford Road, Woodbridge Road and Queensway, it offers compassionate support, practical help and a warm welcome to all.

To learn more visit salvationarmy.org.uk

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town player Will Keane’s kickabout with team of homeless people

Ipswich Town player Will Keane takes part in a training session with members of the Salvation Army Lyndon House Lifehouse football team. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Folk-rock legends Steeleye Span bring their touring birthday party to Ipswich Regent

Steeleye Span who are coming to Ipswich Regent as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations

Garnett on Golf: Suffolk Ladies’ spring meeting, Abbott in Kenya and Allan comes close in Bahrain

Winners from Diss from first tee: Jenny Chamberlin and Sandra Bowman. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Did you spend your Saturday night in Yates?

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Days Gone By - When school pets, gymnastics and road safety were all part of the day

Pupils at Downing Primary School (now The Willows Primary) Ipswich, with the schools pet rabbits in November 1977 Picture: JERRY TURNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists