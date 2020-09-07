Triple whammy for drivers as City Fibre digs up vital Ipswich routes

Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Its road workers set up temporary traffic lights on Norwich Road and Bramford Road – and Bramford Lane was also partially blocked by the company although the total road closure installed last week was lifted early.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorists who tried to find ways around the long queues of traffic waiting to get through the temporary traffic lights found other routes were just as bad as their original one.

You may also want to watch:

Two years ago Suffolk County Council announced it was looking at setting up a permit scheme to ensure that different utilities did not clash with each other – but there was no mechanism if a single utility wanted to dig up multiple roads at the same time.

Roadworks at the Bramford Road/Sproughton Road junction caused disruption. Picture: PAUL GEATER Roadworks at the Bramford Road/Sproughton Road junction caused disruption. Picture: PAUL GEATER

MORE: Suffolk County Council tries to ease roadworks misery



On Norwich Road traffic trying to get through traffic lights outside the Glyn Hopkin car dealership was backed up beyond the railway bridge and at times beyond the Ashcroft Road junction.

On Bramford Road, the three-way traffic lights at the junction with Sproughton Road was causing very long queues at what is always a busy turning at all times.

Suffolk County Council and City Fibre have been approached to find out why all three sets of roadworks are going ahead at the same time blocking off three parallel roads into the town centre and we are awaiting their response – although it is understood there is some frustration among councillors that this has happened when there are supposed to be processes in place to avoid this kind of clash.