E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Triple whammy for drivers as City Fibre digs up vital Ipswich routes

PUBLISHED: 11:09 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 September 2020

Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Its road workers set up temporary traffic lights on Norwich Road and Bramford Road – and Bramford Lane was also partially blocked by the company although the total road closure installed last week was lifted early.

Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATERTraffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorists who tried to find ways around the long queues of traffic waiting to get through the temporary traffic lights found other routes were just as bad as their original one.

You may also want to watch:

Two years ago Suffolk County Council announced it was looking at setting up a permit scheme to ensure that different utilities did not clash with each other – but there was no mechanism if a single utility wanted to dig up multiple roads at the same time.

Roadworks at the Bramford Road/Sproughton Road junction caused disruption. Picture: PAUL GEATERRoadworks at the Bramford Road/Sproughton Road junction caused disruption. Picture: PAUL GEATER

MORE: Suffolk County Council tries to ease roadworks misery



On Norwich Road traffic trying to get through traffic lights outside the Glyn Hopkin car dealership was backed up beyond the railway bridge and at times beyond the Ashcroft Road junction.

On Bramford Road, the three-way traffic lights at the junction with Sproughton Road was causing very long queues at what is always a busy turning at all times.

Suffolk County Council and City Fibre have been approached to find out why all three sets of roadworks are going ahead at the same time blocking off three parallel roads into the town centre and we are awaiting their response – although it is understood there is some frustration among councillors that this has happened when there are supposed to be processes in place to avoid this kind of clash.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Mystery over closure of seafront hotel – will it become flats?

The Marlborough Hotel in Sea Road, Felixstowe - boarded up and closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Mystery over closure of seafront hotel – will it become flats?

The Marlborough Hotel in Sea Road, Felixstowe - boarded up and closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘I heard a gunshot’ - Kesgrave residents’ shock at shooting

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Triple whammy for drivers as City Fibre digs up vital Ipswich routes

Traffic in Norwich Road was held up from the garage to the railway bridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER

WATCH: Rare birds hatch in Suffolk for first time in over 300 years

Spoonbills have successfully raised and fledged chicks for the first time in Suffolk since 1668. Picture: STEVE EVERETT